You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Woodbury County reports new COVID-19 case, up to 22 total
View Comments
alert

Woodbury County reports new COVID-19 case, up to 22 total

Virus (copy)

This electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health shows the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. Woodbury County has 22 confirmed cases of the virus. 

 National Institutes of Health

SIOUX CITY -- The Siouxland District Health Department reported in a Wednesday morning social media post that Woodbury County has an additional confirmed case of the novel coronavirus. 

The new case, a man between the ages of 41 and 60 years old, brings the total number of cases in the county to 22. 

Of Woodbury County's virus cases, 12 have recovered. A total of 559 people in the county tested negative for the virus to date. 

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News