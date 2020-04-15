Woodbury County reports new COVID-19 case, up to 22 total

SIOUX CITY -- The Siouxland District Health Department reported in a Wednesday morning social media post that Woodbury County has an additional confirmed case of the novel coronavirus.
The new case, a man between the ages of 41 and 60 years old, brings the total number of cases in the county to 22.
Of Woodbury County's virus cases, 12 have recovered. A total of 559 people in the county tested negative for the virus to date.
