Woodbury County reports no new COVID-19 cases; Dakota County adds one death

SIOUX CITY -- Siouxland District Health Department reported no new cases of the novel coronavirus in Woodbury County on Monday and actually reduced its total case count by one.

The Northwest Iowa county had 15,103 total cases of the virus as of Monday morning, down one from Sunday.

"The total case count has decreased by one case since yesterday. This could be due to corrections in the database, such as removing duplicate cases or reassigning to another county," District Health said in a post on its Twitter account. "Please continue to do your part to reduce the spread."

Woodbury County's 14-day average positivity rate on tests was 3.3 percent, while its death toll remained unchanged at 228.

Dakota County was the only Siouxland county to report a COVID-19-related death Monday. The Northeast Nebraska County added one death and nine new cases of the virus, bringing its death toll to 82 and its case total to 4,117.

According to Dakota County Health Department, the county's seven-day rolling average positivity rate on Monday was 2.98 percent.

District Health reported that eight patients were hospitalized Monday at either MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center or UnityPoint Health -- St. Luke's, up one from Sunday.