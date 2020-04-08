Woodbury County reports two additional COVID-19 cases; county total up to 11

SIOUX CITY -- The Siouxland District Health Department on Wednesday morning reported two additional cases of the novel coronavirus in Woodbury County, bringing the county's total up to 11 cases.
According to a Siouxland District Health social media post, one of the new cases is an adult female, age not reported, while the other is an adult male between 41 and 60 years old. The health status of these individuals is not known.
To date, 373 individuals in the county have tested negative for the virus, out of a total of 384 tests.
Iowa's total number of cases rose above 1,000 on Tuesday, up to 1,048. That figure has not yet been updated for Wednesday.
