Woodbury County Republicans nominate Justin Wright for supervisor seat

SERGEANT BLUFF -- The Woodbury County Republicans on Saturday nominated Justin Wright of Sioux City to be the party's candidate for the District 2 Woodbury County supervisor seat.

Wright, a 41-year-old teacher at North High School, announced his candidacy earlier this month. The supervisor seat has been vacant since former supervisor Jeremy Taylor resigned last month over residency issues.

A special election for the seat will be held April 14, and the winner will fill out the remainder of Taylor's four-year term, which runs through the end of 2022.

In a special convention on Feb. 28, the Woodbury County Democrats unanimously nominated state Rep. Tim Kacena of Sioux City to be their candidate for the seat.

Any independent candidate who is not from the two major political parties can also file nomination papers, via a petition holding 250 signatures, by March 25.

