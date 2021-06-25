 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Woodbury County residents advised to sign up for Alert Iowa before June 30
0 Comments

Woodbury County residents advised to sign up for Alert Iowa before June 30

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Woodbury County Emergency Management
Mason Dockter

SIOUX CITY -- Woodbury County is transitioning to a new, upgraded emergency notification system, called Alert Iowa, on June 30. 

Alert Iowa is a statewide emergency notification system the county will use to communicate severe weather and emergency information via phone call, text message, email and social media. The system has the ability to translate messages into multiple languages, according to a press release from Woodbury County Emergency Management. 

To sign up for Alert Iowa, residents can create an account on the Woodbury County web portal at http:bit.ly/WoodburyAlerts, or download the Smart911 app from the Apple or Google Play store, or text WoodburyIA to 672-83. To opt into community-specific alerts, send a message to 672-83 with your city followed by "IA" (for instance, SiouxCityIA or MovilleIA.) 

Those who signed up under the outgoing emergency-warning system need to sign up again with the Smart911 app before June 30. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

US defense chief hosts Ghani for talks at Pentagon

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News