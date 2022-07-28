 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Woodbury County sees 31% increase in positive COVID tests over past week

SIOUX CITY — Transmission of COVID-19 in Woodbury County has risen from low to medium and the number of tests coming back positive for COVID-19 continues trending upward. 

The county saw a 31% increase in the number of positive COVID tests reported in the last seven days, according to the state's most recent COVID-19 report. The data, which was updated by the Iowa Department of Public Health on Tuesday, shows 351 positive tests, which is up from the 267 positive tests reported on July 19.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's COVID Data Tracker rates Woodbury County's community transmission level as medium. That level was calculated on July 21 using data from July 14 to 20.

When community transmission is medium, the CDC recommends that those at high risk for severe illness talk to their health care providers about whether they need to wear a mask and take other precautions, get tested if they have symptoms and stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines. 

The latest COVID-19 surge, which began nationwide in June, is driven by the highly transmissible BA.5 subvariant, which now accounts for 78% of cases, according to the CDC. BA.5 and its cousin BA.4 appear to spread more easily than previous Omicron lineages.

The most common symptoms reported by patients infected with the omicron variant are cough, fatigue, congestion or runny nose, according to a CDC report published in December. 

