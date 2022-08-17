Woodbury County sees 33% decrease in positive COVID tests over past week

SIOUX CITY — Although transmission of COVID-19 in Woodbury County remains high, the number of tests coming back positive for COVID-19 is on the decline.

The county saw a 33% decrease in the number of positive COVID tests reported in the last seven days, according to the state's most recent COVID-19 report. The data, which was updated by the Iowa Department of Public Health on Tuesday, shows 217 positive tests, which is down from the 324 positive tests reported on Aug. 9.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's COVID Data Tracker still rates Woodbury County's community transmission level as high. That level was calculated on Aug. 11 using data from Aug. 4 to 10.

When community transmission is high, the CDC recommends the wearing of masks indoors in public and on public transportation, getting tested if symptoms develop and staying up to date with COVID-19 vaccines.

The latest COVID-19 surge, which began nationwide in June, is driven by the highly transmissible BA.5 subvariant, which now accounts for nearly 89% of cases, according to the CDC. BA.5 and its cousin BA.4 appear to spread more easily than previous Omicron lineages.