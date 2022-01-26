Woodbury County sees decline in COVID-19 cases

SIOUX CITY -- The number of new COVID-19 cases reported in Woodbury County dropped last week, but the county still added more than 1,700 new cases to its tally.

In its latest COVID-19 report Siouxland District Health Department reported 1,765 new cases of the virus in the county during the week beginning Jan. 17, down from 2,402 new cases added the week before.

The county's 14-day positivity rate decreased slightly from 31.7% to 31%. Health officials have said anything above 5% is a concern.

In a Facebook post Wednesday, Siouxland District speculated that the current surge, which is being driven by the highly-contagious omicron variant, may be relenting. Cases had been on the rise since late December.

"It's too soon to say for certain, but signs are indicating that we've peaked in the county and better numbers should be coming," District Health said in the post. "Infections are still very high though. We've got the tools we need to protect ourselves. Let's use them!"

The number of people hospitalized with the virus at Sioux City's two hospitals increased by seven over that one-week time period to 58. Twenty-six of those patients are hospitalized due to the virus.

Two weeks ago, the county reached a new milestone when it comes to COVID-19 vaccination, with 50% of its residents having completed single- or two-dose vaccinations. That percentage barely budged last week, increasing to 50.1%.

In the last 30 days, seven COVID-19-related deaths have been recorded in the county.

