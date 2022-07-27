Woodbury County sees its first case of monkeypox

SIOUX CITY — The first case of monkeypox has been confirmed in Woodbury County.

Siouxland District Health Department Deputy Director Tyler Brock said Tuesday that he couldn't say when the case was detected in order to maintain patient confidentiality.

"The only details I'm able to release about this is that we do have a case," he said. "That is literally all I'm going to say about the particulars of this case."

Monkeypox is a rare disease caused by infection with the monkeypox virus, which is part of the same family of viruses as smallpox. Monkeypox symptoms are similar to smallpox symptoms, but milder and rarely fatal, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

So far, the CDC reports that 3,846 cases of monkeypox have been recorded in the United States amid the 2022 outbreak. According to the CDC's website, as of Monday afternoon, seven cases of monkeypox have been identified in Iowa, one in South Dakota and five in Nebraska.

Brock said there should be "very low concern" among the general public regarding monkeypox, which usually spreads through direct skin to skin contact with the sores or body fluids of an individual who is infected with the virus.

"This current outbreak is really centered around primarily groups of people, especially men who are having sex with men with multiple partners that they don't know very well," he said. "That is where almost all the cases are centered right now. Anybody can get monkeypox, but that social group is where the majority of these cases are right now."

Brock said fever, headache, body aches and swollen lymph nodes are the first symptoms that appear after a person is infected with the virus. Then, a couple of days later, a rash manifests.

"That rash will have various levels of development. That rash can last two to four weeks, or so," Brock said.

According to the CDC, there are no treatments specifically for monkeypox virus infection. However, antiviral drugs and vaccines developed to protect against smallpox may be used to prevent and treat monkeypox.

Brock said the health department has a little bit of vaccine available for those who have been in close contact with someone who has monkeypox.

"If we have a case and we identify close contacts, then we recommend vaccine. But, it's not recommended for anybody else at this time and not available for anybody other than close contacts," he said.

An antiviral medication called tecovirimat or TPOXX might be prescribed to alleviate symptoms, but there is no actual cure for monkeypox.

"It usually resolves on its own. There's been very few serious cases with this current outbreak. There have been a few deaths in Africa. But, to my knowledge, I'm not aware of any deaths outside of Africa in this current outbreak," Brock said.

Monkeypox is endemic in parts of Africa, where people have been infected through bites from rodents or small animals. It usually doesn't spread easily among people. This year more than 17,000 cases have been identified in countries that have not historically reported monkeypox.

On Saturday, the World Health Organization declared monkeypox a global emergency, the WHO's highest level of alert. The declaration could spur further investment in treating the disease.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.