Woodbury County sees more than a dozen fires reported over the weekend

SIOUX CITY -- Emergency services were notified of roughly 13 fires in Woodbury County on Sunday, largely the result of improper outdoor burning, as the county suffers a drought and a burn ban remains in effect.

Woodbury County Emergency Services Director Andrew Donawa said Monday evening that the fires reported Sunday were grass fires, the result of intentional fires in burn barrels or pits that got out of hand.

Another two fires were called in Monday morning, Donawa said. It seems that there's been some confusion about the status of the burn ban, he added. It remains in effect.

"I think a lot of people still think that the burn ban is (not) in effect anymore, that it's been lifted, but that's not the case," he said.

The county has been under a burn ban for more than three weeks due to drought conditions. According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, the entire county is in a state of moderate drought, as are neighboring Ida, Monona and Crawford counties and portions of Plymouth, Cherokee, Buena Vista and Sac counties. Portions of Sioux, O'Brien and Clay counties, meanwhile, are currently rated abnormally dry.

Burn bans are also in effect for Plymouth, Ida, Monona, Cherokee and Crawford counties.

Outdoor burning of yard waste or other refuse, or fires for outdoor recreational purposes, is ill-advised at present and can result in a simple misdemeanor charge.

"I would not suggest burning anything, and if you feel like you're really led to burn, you need to ask your local fire chief if it's OK to burn. All of them will probably say no. Most likely they will say no, just because it's so dry," Donawa said. "If you walk out right now in your front yard and hear your grass crunching, that's how you know it's way too dry."

