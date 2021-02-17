Woodbury County sees rise in COVID hospitalizations

SIOUX CITY -- The number of new COVID-19 cases reported has decreased. More people are being vaccinated.

But the novel coronavirus continues to show it's a stubborn foe.

The number of COVID patients hospitalized in either UnityPoint -- St. Luke's and MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center in Sioux City doubled from six on Tuesday to 12 on Wednesday, six of them hospitalized due to the respiratory illness caused by the virus. The number had dipped to five on Sunday and Monday.

Hospitalization numbers held steady across Northwest Iowa Wednesday. The Iowa Department of Public Health reported that the number of patients hospitalized in Region 3 of Iowa's Regional Medical Coordination Centers, a grouping that includes several Northwest Iowa counties, was 20, the same total as Tuesday. The number of COVID patients has declined steadily during the past weeks and had dropped to 15 on Friday. As of 4 p.m. Wednesday, six patients with COVID-19 had been admitted to hospitals in RMCC 3 in the previous 24 hours, down from seven in the previous 24-hour period.

Five more deaths were attributed to the virus on Wednesday, according to IDPH statistics.

