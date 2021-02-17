Woodbury County sees rise in COVID hospitalizations

SIOUX CITY -- The number of new COVID-19 cases reported has decreased. More people are being vaccinated.
But the novel coronavirus continues to show it's a stubborn foe.
The number of COVID patients hospitalized in either UnityPoint -- St. Luke's and MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center in Sioux City doubled from six on Tuesday to 12 on Wednesday, six of them hospitalized due to the respiratory illness caused by the virus. The number had dipped to five on Sunday and Monday.
Hospitalization numbers held steady across Northwest Iowa Wednesday. The Iowa Department of Public Health reported that the number of patients hospitalized in Region 3 of Iowa's Regional Medical Coordination Centers, a grouping that includes several Northwest Iowa counties, was 20, the same total as Tuesday. The number of COVID patients has declined steadily during the past weeks and had dropped to 15 on Friday. As of 4 p.m. Wednesday, six patients with COVID-19 had been admitted to hospitals in RMCC 3 in the previous 24 hours, down from seven in the previous 24-hour period.
Five more deaths were attributed to the virus on Wednesday, according to IDPH statistics.
One new death was reported in Woodbury, Plymouth and Lyon counties, bringing the death toll in those counties to 208, 77 and 41, respectively. Monona County had two deaths reported, increasing its total to 25 deaths.
Total cases and positivity rates in the region continue to drop or hold steady.
Woodbury County's 14-day positivity rate on tests performed has fallen to 5.8%, down from 6.9% a week ago. The rate was 8.5% on Feb. 1.
Positivity rates through the rest of Northwest Iowa range from 12% in Crawford County and 10% in Dickinson County to 3% in Sac County. Ida and Buena Vista counties were at 4%, and IDPH statistics show no new cases have been reported in Ida County in the past seven days.
The statewide 14-day positivity rate Wednesday was 7.3%
Though the number of new COVID-19 cases has declined and more people have been vaccinated, health officials encourage everyone to help control the spread of the virus by continuing to wear masks, practice social distancing, avoid crowds and wash their hands regularly.