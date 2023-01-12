 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Woodbury County sees slight increase in COVID-19 cases, transmission still low

  • Jesse Brothers

Dr. Mike Kafka, Director of Quality and Safety at UnityPoint Health - St. Luke's, talks about what people should do if they test positive for or develop symptoms for COVID-19 as well as what treatments are available.

SIOUX CITY — Although COVID-19 transmission remains "low" in Woodbury County, the number of tests coming back positive for the virus is on the rise, according to the most recent report from the Iowa Department of Public Health.

The data, which was last updated on Tuesday, shows 95 positive COVID-19 tests in the county, which is up from 84 positive tests reported on Jan. 3 and 74 positive tests reported on Dec. 27. 

COVID-19 is circulating in the community, along with respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), which generally causes mild cold-like symptoms, influenza and other respiratory viruses.

Vaccine preparer Joanie Rise fills a syringe with Pfizer vaccine during Woodbury County's first COVID-19 mass vaccination clinic on Feb. 10, 2021 at the Tyson Events Center. 

The State Hygienic Laboratory at the University of Iowa reported 243 cases of RSV in Iowa from Dec. 25 to 31, down from 840 cases and 1,205 cases the previous two weeks. Overall state-wide flu activity was "high," according to the respiratory virus surveillance report.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's COVID Data Tracker rates Woodbury County's COVID-19 community transmission level as low. That level was calculated on Jan. 5 using data from Dec. 28 to Jan. 3. 

A new subvariant of omicron now accounts for more than 27% of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the United States, according to the CDC. The dominant variant, BQ.1.1, currently accounts for just over 34% of the cases. 

When community transmission is low, the CDC recommends that individuals stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines and get tested if they have symptoms. Wearing a mask is advised on public transportation and when a person has symptoms, tests positive for the virus, or has been exposed to someone with COVID-19. The CDC says individuals may choose to wear a mask at any time as an additional precaution to protect themselves and others.

City Government & Features Reporter

Butz, a Drake University graduate, has been at the Journal since 2005, covering a variety of beats, including public safety, health care and city government. She has won state and national awards, primarily for coverage of addiction and mental health.

