Woodbury County sees third day of 130 or more new COVID infections

SIOUX CITY -- For the third day in a row on Saturday, Woodbury County recorded 130 or more new coronavirus infections.
Saturday's tally, 134, follows Friday's 130 and Thursday's 136, making it among the worst three-day stretches yet. Woodbury County's worst single-day tally was May 1, when 183 infections were reported.
The exact number of currently infected individuals in Woodbury County is difficult to ascertain. According to the Iowa Department of Public Health's rolling 14-day total of infections, that number would be in the neighborhood of 1,280. However, subtracting the county's total known recoveries (6,721) and deaths (105) from the cumulative tally of infections (9,088) yields a much higher number -- 2,262.
On Saturday, Sioux City's COVID-19 hospital census had declined somewhat from Friday -- a total of 56 patients were in the city's hospitals because of the virus, while another 28 people in the hospital have the virus, but are hospitalized for other reasons. Of that total, 84, only 45 are Woodbury County residents, according to Siouxland District Health Department data.
Across Northwest Iowa, the overall number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients reached another new high on Saturday. In Region 3 of Iowa's Regional Medical Coordination Centers (RMCC), which represents Northwest Iowa and a few Central Iowa counties, a total of 201 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized.
Of those 201, 37 are in the ICU and 17 are on ventilators. Both these measures are below their peaks in the spring, though the number of coronavirus patients in the ICU has spiked in recent days.
Statewide, the number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital also hit a new high Saturday. A total of 948 people in Iowa are hospitalized with COVID-19 as their primary diagnosis, and another 331 in the hospital have the coronavirus as a secondary diagnosis, according to Iowa Department of Public Health data. Those who have a secondary diagnosis are hospitalized for reasons other than their infection, though the virus could worsen to their ailment.
Long-term care outbreaks
In Iowa, some 100 long-term care facilities are experiencing known COVID-19 outbreaks, according to IDPH data. These outbreaks have been driven the state's virus death toll much higher -- as of Saturday, 932 of the state's 1,972 deaths attributed to the virus were associated with these facilities.
More than a dozen long-term care facilities in Northwest Iowa -- four in Woodbury County alone -- are suffering outbreaks:
-- At the Sunrise Retirement Community in Sioux City, 29 have tested positive. Of these, 17 are considered recovered.
-- At the Holy Spirit Retirement Home in Sioux City, 14 have tested positive. Of these, nine are considered recovered.
-- At the Countryside Health Care Center in Sioux City, six have tested positive. None of these are yet considered recovered.
-- At the Embassy Rehab and Care Center in Sergeant Bluff, 35 have tested positive. Of these, 31 are considered recovered.
-- At the Good Samaritan Society in Le Mars, three have tested positive. None of these are yet considered recovered.
-- At the Happy Siesta Nursing Home in Remsen, 31 have tested positive. Of these, 28 are considered recovered.
-- At Lyon Specialty Care in Rock Rapids, 29 have tested positive. Of these, 24 are considered recovered.
-- At Fellowship Village in Inwood, 30 have tested positive. Of these, 26 are considered recovered.
-- At the Good Samaritan Society in Holstein, 41 have tested positive. None of these are yet considered recovered.
-- At the Denison Care Center in Denison, 38 have tested positive. Of these, 29 are considered recovered.
-- At Cherokee Specialty Care in Cherokee, four have tested positive. All four of these have apparently recovered.
-- At the Prairie View Home in Sanborn, 39 have tested positive. Of these, 23 are considered recovered.
-- At Sanford Senior Care in Sheldon, 14 have tested positive. None of these are yet considered recovered.
-- The Vista Prairie at Fieldcrest senior living community in Sheldon acknowledged on its website that some of its residents have tested positive, though this has not been reported on the IDPH website. The number of people there who have the virus is not clear.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.