Woodbury County sees third day of 130 or more new COVID infections

Of those 201, 37 are in the ICU and 17 are on ventilators. Both these measures are below their peaks in the spring, though the number of coronavirus patients in the ICU has spiked in recent days.

Statewide, the number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital also hit a new high Saturday. A total of 948 people in Iowa are hospitalized with COVID-19 as their primary diagnosis, and another 331 in the hospital have the coronavirus as a secondary diagnosis, according to Iowa Department of Public Health data. Those who have a secondary diagnosis are hospitalized for reasons other than their infection, though the virus could worsen to their ailment.

Long-term care outbreaks

In Iowa, some 100 long-term care facilities are experiencing known COVID-19 outbreaks, according to IDPH data. These outbreaks have been driven the state's virus death toll much higher -- as of Saturday, 932 of the state's 1,972 deaths attributed to the virus were associated with these facilities.

More than a dozen long-term care facilities in Northwest Iowa -- four in Woodbury County alone -- are suffering outbreaks: