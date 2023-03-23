The Woodbury County Sheriff's Office has released footage from a chase it had early Wednesday morning through the Morningside neighborhood that ended after driver rammed a sheriff's vehicle and became stuck while trying to drive through a fence in Latham Park.

According to law enforcement officials, the chase began at about 2:20 a.m., when a sheriff's deputy pulled onto Morningside Avenue from the U.S. Highway 20 bypass and spotted a suspect in a Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck driving suspiciously. After a failed attempted to exit Morningside Avenue onto U.S. 20, the driver turned east onto Whispering Creek Drive and pulled into the Edward Jones parking lot.

Officers say the suspect then drove away and went north on Morningside Avenue while reaching speeds as high as 80 miles per hour.

The driver crashed into a gate at the Latham Park entrance and became momentarily stuck, per officials. After the deputy pulled in behind the pickup, the driver accelerated in reverse and rammed the patrol car as the deputy was about to step out of it and tried to push the disabled car backward. The driver stopped, then drove over the gate and into the park, damaging a concrete bench before getting the pickup stuck on the west fence as he tried to crash through it.

The Woodbury County Sheriff's Office says the driver, Lennox Vanvacter, 30, of Duncombe, Iowa, then attempted to flee on foot but soon surrendered. He was booked into the Woodbury County Jail on charges of first-degree theft, eluding, second-degree criminal mischief, assault on a police officer and drug charges. His bond was set at $60,000.