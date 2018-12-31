SIOUX CITY -- A shooting range operated by Woodbury County is closing for two months of winter.
The Woodbury County Conservation Board on Monday announced the Stub Gray Shooting Range in Little Sioux Park near Correctionville, Iowa, would close for the season on Jan. 1, 2019, and reopen on March 1, 2019.
The range is typically open daily from March through December each year, weather and site conditions permitting, with the exception of Thanksgiving Day and two days associated with Christmas.
A daily or annual permit is required to use the shooting range.