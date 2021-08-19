Woodbury County supervisors look to replace audio, visual equipment in board room

Malloy said the team reached out to multiple companies for bids, asking them to improve the audio and visuals.

CTI also provided five alternates for the supervisors to consider.

The five alternates are:

- Add seven display/voting screens for the supervisors for $16,430.29;

- Contractors install acoustical panels on the ceiling in the center of the room for $15,865.96;

- Building services install acoustical panels on the ceiling in center of the room for $8,998.22 and;

- Two different options for additional CIT support for $1906.76 and $2585.16.

County Building Services Director Kenny Schmitz said he would also like to replace the carpet in the room as part of the project, which he said would cost around $14,000.

The board decided to have Chairman Rocky DeWitt work with Malloy to determine the best option.

