Woodbury County supervisors look to replace audio, visual equipment in board room

SIOUX CITY -- The audio and visual system for the Woodbury Board of Supervisors may be updated to provide a better virtual experience.
The update would improve audio quality, visuals for audience, camera angles and the call-in method for viewers, said director of information technology John Malloy.
Malloy presented the board with a base bid as well as five alternates for consideration for the boardroom, located in the basement of the county courthouse.
The base bid from Conference Technologies, INC. is $48,614.15 and includes:
- Replace the TV display with a larger screen;
- Eight microphone and speaker combinations;
- A document camera, also known as an Elmo;
- A voting system using keys on the microphone;
- A voting system software to log votes;
- Two remote controlled cameras;
- A replacement equipment rack;
- A new meeting software, such as Zoom, and;
- Repositioning of existing speakers.
The new system was compared to the Sioux City Council chambers.
Malloy said the team reached out to multiple companies for bids, asking them to improve the audio and visuals.
CTI also provided five alternates for the supervisors to consider.
The five alternates are:
- Add seven display/voting screens for the supervisors for $16,430.29;
- Contractors install acoustical panels on the ceiling in the center of the room for $15,865.96;
- Building services install acoustical panels on the ceiling in center of the room for $8,998.22 and;
- Two different options for additional CIT support for $1906.76 and $2585.16.
County Building Services Director Kenny Schmitz said he would also like to replace the carpet in the room as part of the project, which he said would cost around $14,000.
The board decided to have Chairman Rocky DeWitt work with Malloy to determine the best option.