SIOUX CITY — The Woodbury County Board of Supervisors Tuesday night voted to adopt an ordinance to allow accessory use of solar power for private power production in the county. The new ordinance also requires conditional use for properties zoned general industrial if utility-scale solar installations are to be built there.

The board did not approve the conditional use of utility-scale solar arrays on property zoned as agricultural preservation land. The supervisors plan to revisit the issue of conditional use of utility-scale solar on agricultural preservation land at a hearing next month.

In a roll-call vote, supervisors Matthew Ung, Daniel Bittinger, Jeremy Taylor and Mark Nelson voted in favor. Supervisor Keith Radig cast the lone "no" vote.

Much of the more-than-three-hour meeting Tuesday was devoted to the issue of solar arrays on agricultural preservation land. Radig, who has positioned himself in the past as an opponent of the "tyranny of zoning," made the most forceful case among the five members of the all-Republican board to allow conditional use of solar arrays on agricultural preservation land.

"Ultimately, again, it's a property-rights issue," said Radig, who pointed out that he'd heard of potential solar installation projects in Woodbury County that could be an investment, collectively, of around $662 million.

"On average, it's around $1,000 per acre paid to farmers. So you're talking about $4 million paid to Woodbury County farmers every year, that we're just going to say, 'You know what, we don't need this spent in our county,'" he added.

The other supervisors were more tepid on the issue, favoring what Taylor described as "deliberative, careful and cautious" consideration of the matter.

"Without parameters up front, I think it's too loose, it's way too open, and it's too subject to interpretation," Taylor said. "And I guarantee you, we'll be in some sort of lawsuit, because all of a sudden a developer will be told, 'Here are the five, six, eight different conditions that you have to meet.' And (they'll say), 'Whoa, why didn't you tell me that up front? If I had known that up front on slope, on the percentage of acres, on setbacks, or whatever it is, then I would've developed the project along those lines.'"

The majority of all the land in Woodbury County is zoned agricultural preservation, under which designation "land uses that are compatible with agriculture and farming are allowed." Certain other, non-ag uses -- everything from archery ranges to rail switch yards to mobile homes to cemeteries to pipelines -- must be reviewed by the Zoning Commission and approved by the Board of Adjustment through an application process on a case-by-case basis.

Utility-scale solar farms are not among these conditional uses, and as such cannot be permitted in most of the county. Under current practice, if landowners wanted to lease a certain number of acres of land zoned under agricultural preservation to a utility company for a solar installation, they'd need to have the land rezoned. Such "spot zoning" is nearly unheard-of.

MidAmerican Energy Company has indicated it has no plans to expand its solar footprint in Woodbury County. NextEra Energy, another utility, has signaled a desire to explore new solar installations in the county.

Under the original proposal, utility-scale solar projects on agricultural preservation land would not have been automatically permitted. Rather, such projects would have had to go through an extensive review process, during which objections could be made to a given solar installation.

"So I'm not sure it's realistic to think that it would necessarily blanket an entire parcel or something like that," Ung said, citing the "high bar" solar proposals in the county would have to clear, with "meetings longer than we have, on each of these projects."

The supervisors approved the first reading of the zoning ordinance change on a 4-1 vote last week. Some of the supervisors expressed hesitation in expanding utility-scale solar into agricultural land at the time, but there were no residents who spoke out against the idea at that meeting.

At this week's meeting, roughly 10 people took to the podium to air their concerns. More residents were opposed to the solar panel proposal than were in favor of it. Their reasoning ranged from concerns that solar panels would put agricultural land out of productive use forever, to aesthetic concerns, to an implicit distaste for green energy projects. Similar arguments were heard almost one year ago to the day, when residents spoke up in opposition to wind turbines as the supervisors looked at wind-turbine setback distances.

"When I hear green energy, it makes my ears perk up. One of the things that we do in Iowa is, we grow food for people. And there's a lot of talk out there right now about overpopulation and not enough food. Well, why would we take thousands of acres out of food production to make solar energy when they can put it somewhere else," said a woman who identified herself as a farmer from Sergeant Bluff.

"If you live out in the country, your expectation is, you're not going to be by industrial uses. And these solar 'farms' are not farms, they're not part of agriculture," said another speaker from Sergeant Bluff, who added that, in her estimation, solar panels would reduce the value of adjacent farmsteads due to buyers not wanting to live near solar panels.