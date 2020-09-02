Woodbury County Supervisors vote 4-1 not to appeal injunction, not to pay attorney

SIOUX CITY -- The Woodbury County Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday not to appeal an injunction last week against Woodbury County Auditor Pat Gill and not to pay the attorney who represented Gill's office.
The vote on the two-part motion was 4-1, with supervisor Marty J. Pottebaum being the sole dissenting vote. He said he couldn't vote not to pay attorney Jeff Wright, because of the county's obligation to pay the attorney fees of public servants acting in their official capacities.
"We have to pay him," Pottebaum said Wednesday. "It'll come up next week on the agenda, and we'll pay him."
On Friday night, District Judge Patrick H. Tott granted a temporary injunction against Gill and invalidated thousands of the county's absentee ballot requests.
The Trump campaign, along with the Republican National Committee, the Republican Party of Iowa and several other Republican political groups, sued Gill's office last month, arguing that Gill's decision to send absentee ballot requests with voter information pre-filled in violated a directive from Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate.
Pate's office this summer told county auditors to send absentee ballot requests to voters blank, to ensure uniformity across Iowa's 99 counties.
Wright had argued in a hearing Friday that Pate's office did not have the authority to issue the emergency election directive such as he did, and that Pate did not follow the proper procedures when he did.
Pottebaum said he did not agree with Pate's directive.
"I don't think the secretary of state should be ordering our elected auditor how to do his job," he said. "I don't believe the secretary of state is (Gill's) boss. I'm a big proponent of home rule."
Keith W. Radig, one of the four supervisors who voted not to appeal Judge Tott's decision, said Gill's office plainly violated Pate's directive.
"We see the law as pretty clear, what the directive was from the secretary of state, not to pre-populate a (ballot) request, so I don't see how we win an appeal, because it looks to me that the law was clearly violated on that," Radig said Wednesday.
Radig said the county probably will have to pay Wright, but he faulted Gill's office for not asking the supervisors sooner to pay the legal fees.
"We're going to have to get a little more information and kind of clarify the code, because we do think, in the end, we're probably going to be required to pay it, but we want to have that information before we do that," Radig said.
"The initial notice of the suit, I think, was the 14th, and there was at least one meeting within there where they could have asked for legal representation to be provided, and they didn't do it, instead they hired the attorney and then retroactively asked us to pay for it," he added. "That's kind of the reverse process. And I get that the timeline was small."
