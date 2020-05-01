Woodbury County surges past 1,000 COVID-19 cases, while Dakota County nears that mark

An individual familiar with the situation told the Journal Thursday that some 669 workers at the Tyson Fresh Meats plant at Dakota City have tested positive for the virus. There may have been additional confirmed infections since that figure was disclosed.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds this week issued a proclamation permitting some businesses in the state to reopen, beginning Friday. Woodbury County, however, is among the 22 harder-hit counties in Iowa that were not included in the governor's reopening proclamation.

Statewide, Iowa has a total of 7,884 confirmed cases of the virus as of Friday, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health, though this figure does not include all of Woodbury County's cases. Of the total number of cases, 2,899 have recovered. The state's COVID-19 death toll stands at 170 as of Friday.

Nebraska's Department of Health and Human Services on Friday reported a total of 4,838 cases in the state, though this figure does not include all of Dakota County's COVID-19 numbers. Seventy-three deaths in Nebraska have been tied to the virus.

South Dakota remains, in terms of the absolute number of cases, the least-impacted of the three states, with only 2,525 cases. Of these, some 1,707 have recovered, leaving the state with 818 ongoing infections. Twenty-one deaths in South Dakota are attributed to the virus.

