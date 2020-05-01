Woodbury County surges past 1,000 COVID-19 cases, while Dakota County nears that mark

SIOUX CITY -- Woodbury County passed 1,000 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus Friday, and Dakota County isn't far behind.
Both counties registered another triple-digit increase in their COVID-19 tallies, with 164 new cases in Dakota County and 183 in Woodbury County. Dakota County now has 942 cases, while Woodbury County has 1,034.
The counties are nearing the top of Iowa and Nebraska's most-impacted counties, in terms of the number of confirmed infections.
According to the Siouxland District Health Department, 212 of Woodbury's cases have recovered. A total of 2,936 tests have been completed in the county, for a positive rate of about 35.2 percent. It's unknown how many infected individuals have recovered in Dakota County.
Fifty Woodbury County individuals were hospitalized with the virus as of Friday, according to Siouxland District Health data.
In a statement Friday afternoon, Siouxland District Health reported that increased testing, and targeted testing, contributed to the ballooning figures. "This is a cycle that will likely continue for the near future and we anticipate seeing testing numbers, and confirmed cases, continue to increase," the department wrote.
Data from Region 3 of Iowa's Regional Medical Coordination Centers (RMCC), which includes Northwest Iowa, indicates that 27 COVID-19 patients in the region are in the ICU, while 25 are on ventilators. Forty-eight more ventilators are available in the region for new patients.
An individual familiar with the situation told the Journal Thursday that some 669 workers at the Tyson Fresh Meats plant at Dakota City have tested positive for the virus. There may have been additional confirmed infections since that figure was disclosed.
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds this week issued a proclamation permitting some businesses in the state to reopen, beginning Friday. Woodbury County, however, is among the 22 harder-hit counties in Iowa that were not included in the governor's reopening proclamation.
Statewide, Iowa has a total of 7,884 confirmed cases of the virus as of Friday, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health, though this figure does not include all of Woodbury County's cases. Of the total number of cases, 2,899 have recovered. The state's COVID-19 death toll stands at 170 as of Friday.
Nebraska's Department of Health and Human Services on Friday reported a total of 4,838 cases in the state, though this figure does not include all of Dakota County's COVID-19 numbers. Seventy-three deaths in Nebraska have been tied to the virus.
South Dakota remains, in terms of the absolute number of cases, the least-impacted of the three states, with only 2,525 cases. Of these, some 1,707 have recovered, leaving the state with 818 ongoing infections. Twenty-one deaths in South Dakota are attributed to the virus.
