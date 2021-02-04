 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Woodbury County surpasses 200 COVID-19 deaths
View Comments

Woodbury County surpasses 200 COVID-19 deaths

{{featured_button_text}}
Virus variant from South Africa detected in US for 1st time

FILE - This 2020 electron microscope image provided by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases - Rocky Mountain Laboratories shows SARS-CoV-2 virus particles which cause COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells cultured in a lab. Viruses are constantly mutating, with coronavirus variants circulating around the globe. (NIAID-RML via AP)

 HOGP

SIOUX CITY -- Woodbury County marked another grim milestone Thursday, surpassing 200 COVID-19-related deaths. 

Two additional deaths due to the novel coronavirus were reported between Wednesday and Thursday, bringing the Northwest Iowa county's death total to 201, according to Iowa Department of Public Health data.

Siouxland District Health Department didn't confirm those deaths Thursday, but reported 23 new cases of the virus. Woodbury County's case total stood at 13,337 Thursday, based on state statistics.  

Dickinson and Cherokee counties each reported a COVID-19-related death Thursday. Thirty-seven Dickinson County residents and 34 Cherokee County residents have succumbed to the virus. 

No deaths were reported in Southeast South Dakota and Northeast Nebraska counties Thursday by press time. 

On Tuesday, the Wayne City Council extended its mask mandate through April 6. 

The ordinance requires individuals age 5 or older to wear a face covering at any indoor premises open to the public until then, unless the council readdresses the mandate sooner. Any person found in violation of the mandate faces a $25 fine. 

A vaccine first became available in Siouxland in December, and a second round of vaccines is coming in February.

A total of 1,673 Woodbury County residents have received a full course of two COVID-19 vaccine doses, the Iowa Department of Public Health reported Thursday.

A total of 6,510 doses of the vaccine have been administered to Woodbury County residents, meaning that 3,164 county residents have had only one dose. Residents of neighboring counties have been coming to Woodbury County for a vaccine, as the total number of vaccines administered in the county (not just to county residents) is 9,610, according to Iowa Department of Public Health data.

On Thursday, a total of 25 patients who tested positive for COVID-19 were hospitalized at MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center or UnityPoint Health -- St. Luke's, according to the Siouxland Public Health Department. Of those patients, 11 were hospitalized for treatment of the virus.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News