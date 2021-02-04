Woodbury County surpasses 200 COVID-19 deaths

SIOUX CITY -- Woodbury County marked another grim milestone Thursday, surpassing 200 COVID-19-related deaths.

Two additional deaths due to the novel coronavirus were reported between Wednesday and Thursday, bringing the Northwest Iowa county's death total to 201, according to Iowa Department of Public Health data.

Siouxland District Health Department didn't confirm those deaths Thursday, but reported 23 new cases of the virus. Woodbury County's case total stood at 13,337 Thursday, based on state statistics.

Dickinson and Cherokee counties each reported a COVID-19-related death Thursday. Thirty-seven Dickinson County residents and 34 Cherokee County residents have succumbed to the virus.

No deaths were reported in Southeast South Dakota and Northeast Nebraska counties Thursday by press time.

On Tuesday, the Wayne City Council extended its mask mandate through April 6.

The ordinance requires individuals age 5 or older to wear a face covering at any indoor premises open to the public until then, unless the council readdresses the mandate sooner. Any person found in violation of the mandate faces a $25 fine.