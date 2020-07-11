Woodbury County tallies 16 more COVID-19 infections Saturday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- Woodbury County logged another 16 positive coronavirus test results on Saturday, while Sioux County became the fourth county in the region to surpass 500 cases.

The new infections in Woodbury County followed another 19 on Friday, which had been the most tallied since early June.

To date, 3,329 people in the county have tested positive for the virus, according to data from the Iowa Department of Public Health. Of these, 3,099 (or about 93 percent) are considered recovered.

The number of recoveries had been outpacing new infections for several weeks -- which was good news. But as of Saturday, the new infections were slightly outnumbering recoveries.

Nearly all counties in Northwest Iowa, with the exception of Monona and Ida counties, tallied new COVID-19 infections Saturday, as did Union County in Southeast South Dakota. Sioux County on Saturday reached 501 confirmed cases.

The Dakota County Health Department did not release data on new infections Saturday, and neither did the Northeast Nebraska Public Health Department, which represents Cedar, Dixon, Thurston and Wayne counties.