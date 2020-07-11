Woodbury County tallies 16 more COVID-19 infections Saturday

SIOUX CITY -- Woodbury County logged another 16 positive coronavirus test results on Saturday, while Sioux County became the fourth county in the region to surpass 500 cases.
The new infections in Woodbury County followed another 19 on Friday, which had been the most tallied since early June.
To date, 3,329 people in the county have tested positive for the virus, according to data from the Iowa Department of Public Health. Of these, 3,099 (or about 93 percent) are considered recovered.
The number of recoveries had been outpacing new infections for several weeks -- which was good news. But as of Saturday, the new infections were slightly outnumbering recoveries.
Nearly all counties in Northwest Iowa, with the exception of Monona and Ida counties, tallied new COVID-19 infections Saturday, as did Union County in Southeast South Dakota. Sioux County on Saturday reached 501 confirmed cases.
The Dakota County Health Department did not release data on new infections Saturday, and neither did the Northeast Nebraska Public Health Department, which represents Cedar, Dixon, Thurston and Wayne counties.
As of Saturday, five long-term care facilities in Northwest Iowa are dealing with outbreaks among residents and/or staff:
-- At the Good Samaritan Society in Le Mars, four people have tested positive for the virus, and one is now considered recovered.
-- In Sioux City, the Touchstone Healthcare Community saw 18 infections; of these, three are now recovered.
-- In Milford, 11 people associated with Accura Healthcare had tested positive. Nine of them are considered recovered.
-- Buena Vista County has outbreaks at two long-term care facilities. At the Good Samaritan Society in Newell, 11 people have tested positive, but 10 are considered recovered. Another 11 people have tested positive at the Pleasant View Home in Albert City have tested positive, and seven of these have recovered.
In Iowa, there are currently 16 separate outbreaks at long-term care facilities, and 396 COVID-19 deaths associated with these facilities have been recorded across the state. Eighty-seven percent of all deaths in the state attributable to the virus have been in people 61 years or older.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.