Woodbury County tallies 2 more COVID-19 deaths

The Sibley-Ocheyedan Community School District Board of Directors met in a special session on Friday to approve a new face mask requirement for 7th-12th grade students and staff when social distancing isn't feasible. The requirement went into effect on Monday.

Across the Missouri River in Nebraska, Dakota County added 23 new COVID-19 cases on Monday. The county has 2,311 total cases of the virus and 44 total deaths.

A statement from Dakota County Treasurer Robert Giese said his office will be closed to the public until Wednesday at 8 a.m. for deep cleaning. Whether the need for deep cleaning was due to COVID-19 was not disclosed in the statement.

Iowa Department of Public Health statistics, which were last updated Monday, show that a total of 401 hospital beds are available in Regional Medical Coordination Center Region 3, which includes Woodbury County and most of Northwest Iowa. Nearly all of the patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 are being cared for in Sioux City hospitals.

RMCC 3 has a total of 101 COVID-19 patients hospitalized. Nineteen of those patients are in ICU beds and there are still 83 ICU beds available. The state statistics show eight ventilators being used by patients and an additional 78 ventilators are available in the region.

