Woodbury County tallies 2 more COVID-19 deaths

SIOUX CITY -- Woodbury County recorded two additional COVID-19-related deaths Monday, according to Iowa Department of Public Health data.
State statistics showed that the Northwest Iowa county had 5,969 total cases of the novel coronavirus and 72 total deaths as of Monday evening.
Siouxland District Health Department said in a statement released Monday morning that 54 cases had been added to Woodbury County's case total in the last 24 hours.
The health department also confirmed the county's 70th and 71st deaths, a man and a women who were over age 81.
Lyon County's COVID-19 positivity rate of 28.8 percent was the highest in the state Monday, but the Northwest Iowa county's rate was down slightly from Sunday.
Sioux County ranked second with a 27 percent positivity rate, followed by O'Brien County in sixth with 19.2 percent and Osceola County in eighth with 17.7 percent. Woodbury County's positivity rate of 14.9 percent ranked 15th.
Central Lyon Community School District reported six active cases of the novel coronavirus Monday morning.
Three of the cases are students at Central Lyon High School. Central Lyon High School, Central Lyon Elementary and Central Lyon District each reported a staff member with an active case of COVID-19.
The Sibley-Ocheyedan Community School District Board of Directors met in a special session on Friday to approve a new face mask requirement for 7th-12th grade students and staff when social distancing isn't feasible. The requirement went into effect on Monday.
Across the Missouri River in Nebraska, Dakota County added 23 new COVID-19 cases on Monday. The county has 2,311 total cases of the virus and 44 total deaths.
A statement from Dakota County Treasurer Robert Giese said his office will be closed to the public until Wednesday at 8 a.m. for deep cleaning. Whether the need for deep cleaning was due to COVID-19 was not disclosed in the statement.
Iowa Department of Public Health statistics, which were last updated Monday, show that a total of 401 hospital beds are available in Regional Medical Coordination Center Region 3, which includes Woodbury County and most of Northwest Iowa. Nearly all of the patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 are being cared for in Sioux City hospitals.
RMCC 3 has a total of 101 COVID-19 patients hospitalized. Nineteen of those patients are in ICU beds and there are still 83 ICU beds available. The state statistics show eight ventilators being used by patients and an additional 78 ventilators are available in the region.
