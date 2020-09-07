Woodbury County tallies 57th COVID-19-related death

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- Woodbury County recorded its 57th COVID-19-related death Monday.

A man between the ages of 61 and 80 succumbed to the novel coronavirus, according to Siouxland District Health Department.

Woodbury County had 4,345 total cases of the virus as of Monday evening, according to Iowa Department of Public Health data. District Health reports that 3,680 residents have recovered.

Clay County, South Dakota, ranks 16th among U.S. counties with the highest number of cases per resident, according to information from The New York Times' website, which was last updated Monday afternoon. Data from the South Dakota Department of Health showed that Clay County had 462 total cases of the virus on Monday. Three Clay County residents have died from the virus.

The number of active COVID-19 cases at the University of South Dakota continues to decline.

On Monday evening, USD's website showed 111 active cases, 105 of whom were students and six of whom were employees. That figure has dropped from Wednesday's tally of 238 student and five employee infections. According to the university, 392 students and staff members were in quarantine after possible exposure to the virus, down from 561 on Friday.