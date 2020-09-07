Woodbury County tallies 57th COVID-19-related death

SIOUX CITY -- Woodbury County recorded its 57th COVID-19-related death Monday.
A man between the ages of 61 and 80 succumbed to the novel coronavirus, according to Siouxland District Health Department.
Woodbury County had 4,345 total cases of the virus as of Monday evening, according to Iowa Department of Public Health data. District Health reports that 3,680 residents have recovered.
Clay County, South Dakota, ranks 16th among U.S. counties with the highest number of cases per resident, according to information from The New York Times' website, which was last updated Monday afternoon. Data from the South Dakota Department of Health showed that Clay County had 462 total cases of the virus on Monday. Three Clay County residents have died from the virus.
The number of active COVID-19 cases at the University of South Dakota continues to decline.
On Monday evening, USD's website showed 111 active cases, 105 of whom were students and six of whom were employees. That figure has dropped from Wednesday's tally of 238 student and five employee infections. According to the university, 392 students and staff members were in quarantine after possible exposure to the virus, down from 561 on Friday.
Morningside College reported 13 student infections and two faculty infections for the week ending Sept. 6. Four of those were isolated on campus and nine were in isolation off-campus. Another 12 were in quarantine after possible exposure on-campus and 37 more were quarantined off-campus.
Iowa Department of Public Health data, which was last updated Monday, shows that a total of 513 hospital beds are available in Regional Medical Coordination Center Region 3, which includes Woodbury County and most of Northwest Iowa. Nearly all of the patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 are being cared for in Sioux City hospitals.
RMCC 3 has 12 COVID-19 patients in ICU beds and there are still 84 beds available. The state statistics show four ventilators being used by patients and an additional 79 ventilators are available in the region.
