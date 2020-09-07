 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Woodbury County tallies 57th COVID-19-related death
View Comments

Woodbury County tallies 57th COVID-19-related death

{{featured_button_text}}
Photo 1 stock coronavirus

This transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S.

 TRIBUNE NEWS SERVICE

SIOUX CITY -- Woodbury County recorded its 57th COVID-19-related death Monday.

A man between the ages of 61 and 80 succumbed to the novel coronavirus, according to Siouxland District Health Department. 

Woodbury County had 4,345 total cases of the virus as of Monday afternoon, according to Iowa Department of Public Health data. District Health reports that 3,680 residents have recovered.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: The Warrior Hotel

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News