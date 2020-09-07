Woodbury County tallies 57th COVID-19-related death

-
SIOUX CITY -- Woodbury County recorded its 57th COVID-19-related death Monday.
A man between the ages of 61 and 80 succumbed to the novel coronavirus, according to Siouxland District Health Department.
Woodbury County had 4,345 total cases of the virus as of Monday afternoon, according to Iowa Department of Public Health data. District Health reports that 3,680 residents have recovered.
Dolly Butz
City Government & Features Reporter
Butz, a Drake University graduate, has been at the Journal since 2005, covering a variety of beats, including public safety, health care and city government. She has won state and national awards, primarily for coverage of addiction and mental health.
