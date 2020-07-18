Woodbury County tallies four more COVID-19 infections Saturday

SIOUX CITY -- The Siouxland District Health Department tallied four new coronavirus infections in Woodbury County Saturday, a figure lower than what had been seen the previous few days.
The four new positives come from 63 tests performed, for a positivity rate of about 6.3 percent. On Friday, 17 tests came back positive from a group of 145 tests, for a positivity rate of about 11.7 percent.
Positivity rates are important because a higher positivity rate indicates more infections may be going undetected, and in general it would indicate the virus is spreading more aggressively. Iowa's statewide positivity rate on Friday was 7.2 percent.
Woodbury County recorded two additional deaths this week, on Tuesday and Wednesday. To date the county's COVID-19 death toll stands at 46.
The health department of neighboring Dakota County does not report new coronavirus infections on the weekends, and neither does the Northeast Nebraska Public Health Department, which represents Cedar, Dixon, Thurston and Wayne counties.
Since the beginning of the outbreak, Woodbury County has tallied 3,419 infections, according to data from the Iowa Department of Public Health. Of these, 3,142 (about 91.9 percent) are considered recovered, according to Siouxland District Health.
The percentage of recoveries in Woodbury County has inched downward, albeit modestly, in recent weeks as the number of new infections has outpaced recoveries.
The Dakota County Health Department has not been releasing data on recoveries in the county. As of Friday, 1,830 infections had been tallied in the county since the outbreak began there, but the majority of these are likely recovered.
Across Northwest Iowa, five COVID-19 patients were admitted to the hospital in the past day for a total of 32 hospitalizations, according to data from Region 3 of Iowa's Regional Medical Coordination Centers (RMCC), which represents Northwest Iowa. Ten COVID-19 patients in the region are in the ICU, and two are currently on ventilators.
There are currently COVID-19 outbreaks ongoing at four Northwest Iowa long-term care facilities. Three of the four outbreaks are at Good Samaritan Society facilities.
At the Good Samaritan Society in George, Iowa (in Lyon County), five residents and/or staffers have tested positive for the virus. None of these have yet recovered.
At the Good Samaritan Society in Le Mars, five residents or staffers have tested positive. One of these individuals is now considered recovered.
At the Good Samaritan Society in Newell, Iowa (in Buena Vista County), 11 have tested positive. Of these, nine are considered recovered.
At the Touchstone Healthcare Community in Sioux City, 19 have tested positive. Of these, two are considered recovered.
Previously reported outbreaks at other facilities in the region have apparently been brought under control.
Statewide, Iowa has a total of 16 ongoing outbreaks at long-term care facilities. Deaths at these facilities represent the majority -- 418 -- of the state's 789 fatalities attributed to COVID-19.
Virus case counts across Northwest Iowa remained largely stable on Saturday. Two new infections were recorded in in Buena Vista County, while Plymouth County recorded four and Sac, Crawford and Monona each tallied one. In Southeast South Dakota, Union County recorded two new infections.
Iowa was one of 18 states identified as being in the "red zone" -- meaning the state had more than 100 new infections per 100,000 residents -- in a document prepared but never released by the White House Coronavirus Task Force. The contents of the document were first published this week by The Center for Public Integrity, a nonprofit newsroom based in Washington, D.C.
As of Saturday evening, the state has tallied 37,906 COVID-19 infections, according to IDPH data. Of these, 27,821 (about 73.4 percent) are considered recovered.
South Dakota has remained relatively untouched by a spike in COVID-19 cases seen in other states in recent weeks. As of Saturday, the state had only 855 active infections, according to the state's Department of Health.
In Nebraska, a total of 22,481 people have tested positive for the virus since the outbreak began more than four months ago. Of these, 16,801 (about 74.7 percent) are now considered recovered, while 301 have died, according to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.
