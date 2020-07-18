Woodbury County tallies four more COVID-19 infections Saturday

The percentage of recoveries in Woodbury County has inched downward, albeit modestly, in recent weeks as the number of new infections has outpaced recoveries.

The Dakota County Health Department has not been releasing data on recoveries in the county. As of Friday, 1,830 infections had been tallied in the county since the outbreak began there, but the majority of these are likely recovered.

Across Northwest Iowa, five COVID-19 patients were admitted to the hospital in the past day for a total of 32 hospitalizations, according to data from Region 3 of Iowa's Regional Medical Coordination Centers (RMCC), which represents Northwest Iowa. Ten COVID-19 patients in the region are in the ICU, and two are currently on ventilators.

There are currently COVID-19 outbreaks ongoing at four Northwest Iowa long-term care facilities. Three of the four outbreaks are at Good Samaritan Society facilities.

At the Good Samaritan Society in George, Iowa (in Lyon County), five residents and/or staffers have tested positive for the virus. None of these have yet recovered.

At the Good Samaritan Society in Le Mars, five residents or staffers have tested positive. One of these individuals is now considered recovered.