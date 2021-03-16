Woodbury County to give long-forgotten $30,000 bequest to Siouxland Mental Health

SIOUX CITY -- When Mildred W. Anderson died in November 1988 at age 80, she gave more than $1 million to a wide assortment of civic, charitable, arts, educational, religious and and welfare organizations.

She gave money to libraries, to the Girl Scouts, to the Sioux City Public Museum, to the Sioux City Art Center, to Goodwill Industries, to the Salvation Army, to the Gospel Mission, to the Sanford Center, to the American Heart Association, to the American Cancer Society, to Morningside College, to the Jewish Federation of Sioux City, to the League of Women Voters, to the Sioux City Symphony -- the list goes on and on.

Perhaps the best-known of these bequests was for $300,000, which was used to build what is now the Anderson Dance Pavilion -- Anderson had met her husband Robert at a dance pavilion in Lincoln, Nebraska in 1916, and was inspired to build such a facility on the Missouri River in Sioux City.

In another of the bequests -- this one not very well-known -- she gave $30,000 to the Woodbury County Care Facility, commonly known as the "County Home," off Old Highway 141. The stated goal for these funds was to furnish things that "will bring comfort and cheer" to patients of the County Home, which was a facility for mentally ill and mentally disabled individuals.