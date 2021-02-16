Woodbury County Treasurer Mike Clayton to retire in April

SIOUX CITY -- Woodbury County Treasurer Mike Clayton is retiring April 2.

Clayton, 75, won four-year terms in the office in 2010, 2014 and 2018, running as a Republican. He had worked in the treasurer's office for about 10 years before he became the treasurer, and before that had worked for MidAmerican Energy and for Terra Chemicals (now CF Industries).

"I didn't really have a political background or anything," Clayton said in a phone call Tuesday morning.

The Woodbury County Board of Supervisors will discuss Clayton's retirement and his replacement at their meeting on Tuesday. One person has shown some interest in the job, Clayton said.

"I do not have anybody in my office that's interested, but I do have an individual that has expressed interest," he said.

Clayton's tenure in the office has been marked primarily by technological changes. During the last few years, the treasurer's office changed over to a new software system.

"We're fully converted now to the new software system," he said. "It was huge. We're still having issues with it, even to this day, we will have for a while. I mean -- anytime you change software it's a major, major shift."