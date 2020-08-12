You are the owner of this article.
Woodbury County Treasurer's Office closed for two weeks after possible COVID-19 exposure
Woodbury County Courthouse

 Sioux City Journal file

SIOUX CITY -- The Woodbury County Treasurer's Office will be closed to the public for the next two weeks, after a "possible COVID exposure" in the office. 

In an email, Woodbury County Treasurer Michael R. Clayton said the office will be closed to the public until Aug. 25. 

Clayton said in a phone interview with the Journal Wednesday that only five staffers are left working in the office. Fourteen staffers are now quarantined at home for two weeks. 

"As long as nobody else comes down with it, we should be alright by then," Clayton said.

He declined to divulge much information on the exposure itself. 

The treasurer's drive-up window will remain open for vehicle renewals and tax payments. Vehicle renewals can be paid with cash or check, while tax payments can only be paid with a check and a tax stub. Those who used the drive-up window are advised not to block crosswalks or intersections. Payment is preferred via the mail or online. 

