Woodbury County Treasurer's Office closed for two weeks after possible COVID-19 exposure

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- The Woodbury County Treasurer's Office will be closed to the public for the next two weeks, after a "possible COVID exposure" in the office.

In an email, Woodbury County Treasurer Michael R. Clayton said the office will be closed to the public until Aug. 25.

Clayton said in a phone interview with the Journal Wednesday that only five staffers are left working in the office. Fourteen staffers are now quarantined at home for two weeks.

"As long as nobody else comes down with it, we should be alright by then," Clayton said.

He declined to divulge much information on the exposure itself.

The treasurer's drive-up window will remain open for vehicle renewals and tax payments. Vehicle renewals can be paid with cash or check, while tax payments can only be paid with a check and a tax stub. Those who used the drive-up window are advised not to block crosswalks or intersections. Payment is preferred via the mail or online.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.