Woodbury County Treasurer's Office closes drive-up window
SIOUX CITY -- The Woodbury County Treasurer's Office has closed its drive-up window until further notice due to traffic congestion. 

According to a statement from the Treasurer's Office, the congestion has caused law enforcement to perform traffic duty when it should not be necessary.

The Woodbury County treasurer closed the office to walk-ins late last month after staff expressed coronavirus concerns.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has extended the deadline for penalty on property taxes and vehicle registration and titles to April 30.

Customers who need to renew their vehicle and pay property taxes can do so through the mail or at woodburycountyiowa.gov. Customers can call for their pin or receipt number if they do not have it. Call 712-279-6500 for vehicle and 712-279-6495 for taxes.

The office will also have a drop box next to the drive-up window payments for vehicle renewal and taxes will also be accepted there. Do not put cash in the drop box, which is only for personal check, money order or cashier's check.

