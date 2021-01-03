 Skip to main content
Woodbury County two-week positivity rate again surpasses 15 percent
Woodbury County two-week positivity rate again surpasses 15 percent

Virus

This electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health shows the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19.

 National Institutes of Health

SIOUX CITY -- The two-week average positivity rate in Woodbury County has climbed slightly this past week. 

The county's two-week average, as calculated by the Iowa Department of Public Health, was 15.4 percent Sunday, up from 13.4 percent on Dec. 29. 

Still, this is well below the 23-plus percent seen during November, and the daily number of new infections remains below the highs of November. Only 22 new infections were reported in Woodbury County Sunday, according to the Siouxland District Health Department, following 48 on Saturday and 72 on Friday. 

Crawford County currently has the fourth-highest positivity rate in the state, with 24.7 percent of tests coming back positive in the past two weeks, while Buena Vista County has the 15th highest rate, at 18.8 percent.

Many of the counties with the highest positivity rates at present are in the southern portion of the state -- Monroe County has the highest, at 30 percent, according to IDPH data. 

Thirty-three patients were hospitalized Sunday in Sioux City because of COVID-19, while another 18 people in the hospitals have the virus but are hospitalized primarily for another health issue. 

