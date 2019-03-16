MOVILLE, Iowa -- The office of the Woodbury County Engineer on Saturday urged drivers not to ignore barricades on roadways impacted by flooding, even if the water has apparently receded.
Old Highway 141 between the Wolf Creek Bridge and Route K67 was heavily undermined by flooding, according to the release, and there is a five-foot drop-off adjacent to the south lane of the road. Half the lane is reportedly undermined.
The road is expected to remain shut down for most of the coming week as crews concentrate their efforts on less-seriously damaged roadways.
Elsewhere in the county, roadways may have experienced blocked or failed culverts, undermined pavement, voids under pavement or severe drop-offs at the edge of the roads. Shoulder drop-offs of 12 inches could be present.
Even if a roadway is not barricaded, drivers are urged to use caution if the roadway may have been impacted by flooding.