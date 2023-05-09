SIOUX CITY -- While driving a white Ford F550 down rural Woodbury County roads at 15 miles per hour, Jered Jepsen can identify various weeds and wildflowers in the right-of-way.

For example, leafy spurge has yellow flower bracts, while thistles have rose-purple flower heads.

"You're trying to identify stuff as you go. So, you do a lot of stuff on colors," said Jepsen, who has served as the county's weed commissioner for the last 11 years.

Jepsen's job is to keep land in the county free of noxious and invasive weeds. He's also responsible for ensuring that owners eliminate weeds on private property, as required by state law. Surprisingly, Jepsen has never had to issue a fine.

"Most people are like, 'Yeah, we'll get to it.' Some try to push the limit as far as how long it takes them to get it done. Most everybody gets it done one way or another," he said.

Woodbury County Weed Commissioner As weed commissioner, Jered Jepsen keeps land in Woodbury County free of noxious and invasive weeds. Jepsen is shown in his spray truck on Buc…

Motor grader operators in the county also inform Jepsen when they come across weeds while working. However, a great deal of tips come from concerned citizens.

"Some of them like to call weekly. A lot of people call on the weekends. And, you still answer the phone on the weekend. It's kind of 24/7," Jepsen said of the year-round position.

When a weed complaint comes in from within Sioux City limits, Jepsen looks at the property in question before turning the complaint over to the city.

"Don't be afraid to call," he said. "I get plenty of phone calls that people think there's a noxious weed there that has been misidentified. That happens."

Year-round job

Jepsen worked in road construction for more than 20 years, before being hired as weed commissioner. In fact, it was a neighbor who told him about the job opening.

"I went and applied. In my interview, I asked the county engineer, Mark Nahra, if it would be OK if I set my own hours according to the weather. He was like, 'That's a great idea.' That's pretty much how I landed the job," said Jepsen, who has to be reappointed by the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors on an annual basis. Jepsen is also required to carrying right-of-way and applicators licenses.

On a nice day, Jepsen might work from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., if needed. He estimated that he puts 30,000 miles on a county spray truck on an annual basis, traveling every township. He also has a secondary pickup, which he uses when cutting brush.

Jepsen services his equipment and fills out plenty of paperwork with the help of two secretaries in the county's Moville office. In the wintertime, he runs a motor grader on the secondary roads to clear snow.

"We cut a lot of trees in the wintertime and put chemical on the stumps," he said.

Spot spraying

When it comes to spraying the right-of-way, Jepsen said he doesn't just drive down the road. He said he "spot sprays."

The county spray truck Jepsen drives has a cluster of sprayer nozzles on the side, which can be controlled individually with switches inside the cab. The computer system uses GPS to log areas as they are treated.

"We couldn't budget the amount of chemical it would take if we just blanket sprayed. There's no way," he said.

Jepsen recalled riding on the fender of a tractor when he was a kid. He said his dad and grandpa sprayed anything that didn't look like grass. Today, Jepsen has to be especially cognizant about how his work might affect bees, butterflies and wildflowers.

"Back then, nobody was worried about the bees and the butterflies," he said. "Now, you hear all about the monarchs that go to Mexico every year. The DOT and everyone is all about the wildflowers. In the 11 years that I've done this, it's changed a lot."

The biggest challenges associated with being weed commissioner are being stuck in the office amid bad weather and budgeting, which Jepsen described as "one of the toughest things."

"Chemicals have done nothing but went up in price. It's been crazy," he said. "The Supervisors have been very, very good to me on keeping up with the budget."

