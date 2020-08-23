Woodbury County's COVID-19 positive percentage shows no improvement

SIOUX CITY -- Woodbury County has seen no discernible improvement in its coronavirus positive percentage for months.
According to a weekly COVID-19 trends report issued by the Siouxland District Health Department, 8 percent of all coronavirus tests in the county for the week ended Aug. 16 came back positive. This percentage has hardly budged for more than two months, ever since the initial, massive spike in positives subsided this spring.
A total of 85 new positives were recorded in the county for the week ended Aug. 16.
"Progress will be made when we see a two-week consecutive decline," Siouxland District Health wrote in the statement.
Siouxland District Health has previously reported that if the virus is to be controlled, the positive percentage would need to be closer to 2 percent.
The positive percentage is far worse in Plymouth and Sioux counties, Woodbury's neighbors to the north, and in Crawford County to the southeast.
Plymouth County has the highest positive percentage in Iowa -- during the past two weeks, 21.3 percent of all tests in the county came back positive, according to Iowa Department of Public Heath data available Sunday afternoon. In Sioux County, 14.1 percent of tests came back positive during that time frame.
Crawford County, meanwhile, now has the second-highest positive percentage in the state -- 16.7 percent of tests there came back positive during the past two weeks.
IDPH data shows that each of these counties' positive percentages climbed considerably over the past several days.
The percentage of positive tests is significant because a higher percentage indicates that more infections are likely going undetected and that the virus in general is spreading more aggressively.
Across Northwest Iowa, eight COVID-19 patients are currently in the ICU and two are on ventilators, according to data from Region 3 of Iowa's Regional Medical Coordination Centers (RMCC).
The majority of all known infections recorded in Northwest Iowa are now considered recovered, though the percentage of recoveries varies from county to county -- in counties where more new infections have been tallied in recent weeks, the percentage of recoveries is lower.
Plymouth and Sioux counties are each currently dealing with more than 200 active infections, while Woodbury County presently has more than 400.
Four long-term care facilities in Northwest Iowa are currently dealing with outbreaks of the virus:
-- At the Good Samaritan Society in George, Iowa, 17 residents and/or staff have tested positive. Of these, 15 are now considered recovered.
-- At the Prairie View Home in Sanborn, Iowa, 20 have tested positive. Of these, 12 are considered recovered.
-- At the Good Samaritan Society in Le Mars, 31 have tested positive. Of these, 11 are considered recovered.
-- At the Prairie Ridge Care Center in Orange City, five have tested positive. Only one of these is considered recovered.
Previous outbreaks at other facilities in the region have apparently resolved.
Across the state, a total of 35 long-term care facilities are currently experiencing outbreaks. These represent a disproportionate share of the state's COVID-19 death toll -- of the 1,036 known deaths attributed to the virus in Iowa, 553 were in these facilities.
