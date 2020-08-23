Woodbury County's COVID-19 positive percentage shows no improvement

Crawford County, meanwhile, now has the second-highest positive percentage in the state -- 16.7 percent of tests there came back positive during the past two weeks.

IDPH data shows that each of these counties' positive percentages climbed considerably over the past several days.

The percentage of positive tests is significant because a higher percentage indicates that more infections are likely going undetected and that the virus in general is spreading more aggressively.

Across Northwest Iowa, eight COVID-19 patients are currently in the ICU and two are on ventilators, according to data from Region 3 of Iowa's Regional Medical Coordination Centers (RMCC).

The majority of all known infections recorded in Northwest Iowa are now considered recovered, though the percentage of recoveries varies from county to county -- in counties where more new infections have been tallied in recent weeks, the percentage of recoveries is lower.

Plymouth and Sioux counties are each currently dealing with more than 200 active infections, while Woodbury County presently has more than 400.