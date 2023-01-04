Woodbury County's COVID-19 transmission rate drops to 'low,' total positive tests increase

SIOUX CITY — COVID-19 community transmission in Woodbury County has fallen from the "medium" level to "low," while the number of positive tests being reported has increased.

Data updated by the Iowa Department of Public Health on Tuesday, shows 84 positive COVID-19 tests in the county, which is up from 74 positive tests reported on Dec. 27.

COVID-19 is circulating in the community, along with respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), which generally causes mild cold-like symptoms, influenza and other respiratory viruses.

The State Hygienic Laboratory at the University of Iowa reported 384 cases of RSV in Iowa from Dec. 18 to 24, down from 655 cases and 840 cases the previous two weeks. Overall state-wide flu activity remains "high," according to the respiratory virus surveillance report.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's COVID Data Tracker rates Woodbury County's COVID-19 community transmission level as low. That level was calculated on Dec. 29 using data from Dec. 22 to 28.

A new subvariant of omicron now accounts for roughly 40% of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the United States, according to the CDC. The omicron offshoot XBB.1.5 has overtaken BQ.1 and BQ.1.1.

When community transmission is low, the CDC recommends that individuals stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines and get tested if they have symptoms. Wearing a mask is advised on public transportation and when a person has symptoms, tests positive for the virus, or has been exposed to someone with COVID-19. The CDC says individuals may choose to wear a mask at any time as an additional precaution to protect themselves and others.