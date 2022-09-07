Woodbury County's COVID-19 transmission rises to 'medium' level

SIOUX CITY — Woodbury County's COVID-19 transmission rose to the medium level; and the number of tests coming back positive for the virus remained steady, according to the latest state and national data.

The county saw a 2% decrease in positive COVID tests reported in the last seven days, according to the state's most recent COVID-19 report. The data, which was updated by the Iowa Department of Public Health on Tuesday, shows 185 positive tests, which is down slightly from the 189 positive tests reported on Aug. 30.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's COVID Data Tracker rates Woodbury County's community transmission level as medium. That level was calculated on Sept. 1 using data from Aug. 25 to 31.

When community transmission is medium, the CDC recommends that those at high risk for severe illness talk to their health care providers about whether they need to wear a mask and take other precautions, get tested if they have symptoms and stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines.

The latest COVID-19 surge, which began nationwide in June, is driven by the highly transmissible BA.5 subvariant, which now accounts for nearly 89% of cases, according to the CDC. BA.5 and its cousin BA.4 appear to spread more easily than previous Omicron lineages.

On Wednesday, Siouxland District Health Department announced the availability of the latest COVID "bivalent" vaccine in a post to its Facebook page.

"This vaccine contain mRNA of the original COVID strain and the BA.4 and BA.5 strains of the omicron variant. They have been approved under an (emergency use authorization) and are available now at SDHD and other providers," the post read.