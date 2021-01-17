Woodbury County's COVID numbers show minor fluctuations with vaccinations underway

SIOUX CITY -- The percentage of COVID-19 tests coming back positive in Woodbury County declined slightly in the week ended Jan. 10, after rising slightly in the week before that.

In its weekly COVID-19 status report, the Siouxland District Health Department wrote that the weekly percentage of positive tests had declined to 9.8 percent in the week ended Jan. 10, down from 11.9 percent the week prior. The number of new positives also showed a marginal decline, down to 295 in the week ended Jan. 10, compared to 315 a week earlier.

"We continue in the pattern of slight variations from week to week, which is better than a continuing increase," the health department wrote in the report.

The first people in Woodbury County to receive COVID-19 vaccine, healthcare workers and long-term care facility residents, began receiving early doses of the vaccine in December. Siouxland District Health wrote in its report that "the first doses will be completed for these groups by February 1, 2021."

