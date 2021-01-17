Woodbury County's COVID numbers show minor fluctuations with vaccinations underway

SIOUX CITY -- The percentage of COVID-19 tests coming back positive in Woodbury County declined slightly in the week ended Jan. 10, after rising slightly in the week before that.
In its weekly COVID-19 status report, the Siouxland District Health Department wrote that the weekly percentage of positive tests had declined to 9.8 percent in the week ended Jan. 10, down from 11.9 percent the week prior. The number of new positives also showed a marginal decline, down to 295 in the week ended Jan. 10, compared to 315 a week earlier.
"We continue in the pattern of slight variations from week to week, which is better than a continuing increase," the health department wrote in the report.
The first people in Woodbury County to receive COVID-19 vaccine, healthcare workers and long-term care facility residents, began receiving early doses of the vaccine in December. Siouxland District Health wrote in its report that "the first doses will be completed for these groups by February 1, 2021."
Healthcare workers and long-term care facility residents were deemed to be priority group "1A" for vaccinations. Individuals in phase "1B," those over age 75 and those who are deemed to be in a high risk group, are expected to begin receiving vaccinations "no later than the first of February," according to the Iowa Department of Public Health.
"This timeline is subject to change," IDPH wrote in a report on the state's vaccination campaign.
The state will need 300,000 to 400,000 vaccine doses to complete phase 1A of the vaccine campaign. The state has been allotted approximately 226,000 vaccine doses, according to IDPH data.
The daily tally of new infections in Woodbury County remains stable and well below the frequent triple-digit figures seen two months ago. Only 19 infections were reported in the county Sunday, according to Siouxland District Health. Most days this month, the county's infection tally has been 50 or fewer, and has gone below 20 a few times.
Since the outbreak began, more than 12.5 percent of the county's population has had a known infection. Of these, roughly 90.6 percent are considered recovered, while 175 have died.