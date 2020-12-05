Woodbury County's COVID positivity rate slides, hospitalizations remain high

SIOUX CITY -- The percentage of COVID-19 tests coming back positive has slid in Woodbury County, even as the number of people hospitalized with the virus remains high and deaths have risen.
In its weekly COVID-19 status report, the Siouxland District Health Department wrote that the percentage of virus tests coming back positive has been in decline for two consecutive weeks. The week ended Nov. 22 saw a positivity rate of 15.1 percent, down from 18.4 percent the week prior. The week ended Nov. 29 saw the positivity rate slide to 13.2 percent, though this figure is expected to change as more test results from that period are added to the tally.
"With both indicators showing a decline, they are moving in the right direction," Siouxland District Health wrote in the report.
The health department's latest report says that a target positivity rate would be around 4 or 5 percent. Months earlier, the health department wrote that 2 percent would be a goal if the virus were to be contained -- but a 4 to 5 percent target remains aspirational, much less 2 percent.
Well over 4,000 tests were conducted during each of the weeks ended Nov. 8, Nov. 15 and Nov. 22, and hundreds of new positives were added in each of those weeks -- as many as 805 during the week ended Nov. 15 and 661 during the week ended Nov. 22.
Since the beginning of November, Woodbury County has suffered 41 deaths attributed to COVID-19, including two deaths added Saturday. The deceased were a man and a woman each between 61 and 80 years old. The new deaths bring Woodbury County's death toll to 141.
The number of COVID-19 patients in Sioux City hospitals remains high. As of Saturday, 64 patients are hospitalized in the city because of COVID-19, while another 24 patients have the virus but are hospitalized for other reasons.
Long-term care outbreaks
As of Saturday, Iowa is suffering 139 COVID-19 outbreaks at long-term care facilities. These outbreaks have been implicated in many of the state's COVID-19 deaths -- of the 2,667 virus deaths recorded in the state, 1,114 were at long-term care facilities.
Twenty-three long-term care facilities in Northwest Iowa -- spread throughout every county in the region except Clay County -- are currently dealing with outbreaks, according to Iowa Department of Public Health data:
-- At the Countryside Health Care Center in Sioux City, 41 have tested positive. Of these, 13 are considered recovered.
-- At Accura Healthcare of Sioux City, 37 have tested positive. None of these are yet considered recovered.
-- At the Holy Spirit Retirement Home in Sioux City, 53 have tested positive. Of these, 43 are considered recovered.
-- At Accura Healthcare of Le Mars, 18 have tested positive. None of these are yet considered recovered.
-- At the Good Samaritan Society in Le Mars, 41 have tested positive. Of these, 26 are considered recovered.
-- At the Elmwood Care Center in Onawa, 34 have tested positive. None of these are yet considered recovered.
-- At the Hillcrest Health Care Center in Hawarden, 26 have tested positive. None of these are yet considered recovered.
-- At the Pleasant Acres Care Center in Hull, 17 have tested positive. Only one of these is considered recovered.
-- At Royale Meadows in Sioux Center, seven have tested positive. None of these are yet considered recovered.
-- At the Good Samaritan Society in Holstein, 51 have tested positive. Of these, 32 are considered recovered.
-- At the Willow Dale Wellness Village in Battle Creek, 62 have tested positive. Of these, six are considered recovered.
-- At Twilight Acres in Wall Lake, 31 have tested positive. None of these are yet considered recovered.
-- At the Black Hawk Life Care Center in Lake View, 29 have tested positive. None of these are yet considered recovered.
-- At Accura Healthcare of Cherokee, 37 have tested positive. None of these are yet considered recovered.
-- At Cherokee Specialty Care in Cherokee, 30 have tested positive. Of these, five are considered recovered.
-- At the Heartland Care Center in Marcus, seven have tested positive. Only one of these is considered recovered.
-- At Sanford Senior Care in Sheldon, 22 have tested positive. Of these, 11 are considered recovered.
-- At the Prairie View Home in Sanborn, 57 have tested positive. Of these, 40 are considered recovered.
-- At the Good Samaritan Society in George, 32 have tested positive. Of these, 16 are considered recovered.
-- At Country View Manor in Sibley, 30 have tested positive. None of these are yet considered recovered.
-- At the Pleasant View Home in Albert City, 17 have tested positive. Of these, nine are considered recovered.
-- At Accura Healthcare of Milford, 42 have tested positive. Of these, 10 are considered recovered.
-- At the Eventide Lutheran Home in Denison, 50 have tested positive. Of these, 24 are considered recovered.
Previously reported outbreaks at other long-term care facilities in the region have apparently resolved.
