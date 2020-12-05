Woodbury County's COVID positivity rate slides, hospitalizations remain high

SIOUX CITY -- The percentage of COVID-19 tests coming back positive has slid in Woodbury County, even as the number of people hospitalized with the virus remains high and deaths have risen.

In its weekly COVID-19 status report, the Siouxland District Health Department wrote that the percentage of virus tests coming back positive has been in decline for two consecutive weeks. The week ended Nov. 22 saw a positivity rate of 15.1 percent, down from 18.4 percent the week prior. The week ended Nov. 29 saw the positivity rate slide to 13.2 percent, though this figure is expected to change as more test results from that period are added to the tally.

"With both indicators showing a decline, they are moving in the right direction," Siouxland District Health wrote in the report.

The health department's latest report says that a target positivity rate would be around 4 or 5 percent. Months earlier, the health department wrote that 2 percent would be a goal if the virus were to be contained -- but a 4 to 5 percent target remains aspirational, much less 2 percent.