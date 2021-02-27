Woodbury County's COVID vaccine completion rate still lags behind Iowa's overall

In Northwest Iowa, Woodbury County has by far the highest total number of vaccine completions; however, the county's population is also far larger than any other in the area. In each county, there are considerably more people who've received a first dose than a second, meaning that vaccine completion rates throughout the region will likely jump sooner or later.

Yankton County, South Dakota, continues to be a leader in vaccine completion -- a whopping 17.1 percent of the county's residents have taken both shots. In neighboring Clay County, South Dakota, around 15.5 percent of residents have received both doses; and in Union County, the rate is around 8.4 percent, according to South Dakota Department of Health data. The virus there has been, perhaps unsurprisingly, at a low ebb in recent weeks -- only 36 people in Yankton County are thought to be infected at present.

The state of South Dakota has done well in vaccine distribution -- almost 12.9 percent of the state's population has completed the vaccine.