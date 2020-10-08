Woodbury County's daily COVID-19 cases most since spring; Sac County records first death

SIOUX CITY -- Siouxland District Health Department reported 109 new cases of the novel coronavirus in Woodbury County Thursday, the highest number of cases added since May 8, when 116 cases were recorded.

District Health also confirmed two additional COVID-19-related deaths, a man and woman over age 81, which brought the county's death total to 76.

As of Thursday evening, Woodbury County had 6,192 total cases of the virus and its positivity rate stood at 15 percent, according to state statistics.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Sac County recorded its very first COVID-19-related death Thursday, according to Iowa Department of Public Health data. Now, Osceola County is only remaining county in Northwest Iowa with no deaths attributed to the virus.

Lyon County continued to lead the state with a positivity rate of 27.5 percent. Sioux County ranked third with 24.2 percent, while O'Brien had the 10th highest rate at 17.6 percent.

State statistics, which were last updated Thursday, show that a total of 397 hospital beds are available in Regional Medical Coordination Center Region 3, which includes Woodbury County and most of Northwest Iowa. Nearly all of the patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 are being cared for in Sioux City hospitals.

RMCC 3 has a total of 126 COVID-19 patients hospitalized. Twenty-one of those patients are in ICU beds and there are still 79 ICU beds available. The state statistics show seven ventilators being used by patients and an additional 88 ventilators are available in the region.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.