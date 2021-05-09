Woodbury County's daily COVID infection tally inching toward 0

It's possible, Grieme said, that some younger people have the virus but aren't tested for it because they show few if any symptoms.

"They have just been eligible to receive the vaccine for a very short period of time. So it's probably one of the audiences that is probably less, as far as total percentage, being vaccinated, so there's probably a greater chance that between that, the mobility and the socializing and that, a greater likelihood that they will probably be most of the new cases," he said.

To date, 30,325 Woodbury County residents have completed a two-dose vaccine series, and another 3,775 people have received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Another 4,187 people have received one dose of a two-dose vaccine and are awaiting a second, according to Iowa Department of Public Health data.

The percentage of tests coming back positive has likewise been fairly low -- as of Sunday, Woodbury County's two week positivity rate was around 3.1 percent.

And comparatively few people are hospitalized for the virus at present. On Sunday, five people were hospitalized in Sioux City because of the virus, and another two people in the hospital have the virus but are being treated primarily for another health condition. The number of hospitalized COVID patients in the city was as low as four on Saturday.

