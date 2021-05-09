Woodbury County's daily COVID infection tally inching toward zero

SIOUX CITY -- The daily tally of new COVID-19 infections in Woodbury County appears to be inching its way, ever so slowly, toward zero.
There were three new infections reported Sunday; on Saturday, there were five; three were also recorded on Friday. Daily infection counts have been in the single digits for much of the past month.
This is likely due in large part to a combination of factors -- tens of thousands of county residents are now fully vaccinated, and previous infections have provided some level of immunity to thousands more.
"We have a large number of people that actually had COVID, and they've got some natural immunity there too, so when you take the number of people who are vaccinated, plus the people who've had COVID naturally, we have a pretty high level of immunity," Tyler Brock, deputy director of the Siouxland District Health Department, said in late April.
"We have very, very low numbers of COVID in the community right now," he added.
Kevin Grieme, Siouxland District Health director, said at the end of April that Woodbury County's positivity rate hasn't been this low since around the beginning of the pandemic. Younger people make up a significant portion of the new positive tests, he said, possibly in part because they only recently became eligible for the vaccine. People under 16 still aren't eligible.
It's possible, Grieme said, that some younger people have the virus but aren't tested for it because they show few if any symptoms.
"They have just been eligible to receive the vaccine for a very short period of time. So it's probably one of the audiences that is probably less, as far as total percentage, being vaccinated, so there's probably a greater chance that between that, the mobility and the socializing and that, a greater likelihood that they will probably be most of the new cases," he said.
To date, 30,325 Woodbury County residents have completed a two-dose vaccine series, and another 3,775 people have received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Another 4,187 people have received one dose of a two-dose vaccine and are awaiting a second, according to Iowa Department of Public Health data.
The percentage of tests coming back positive has likewise been fairly low -- as of Sunday, Woodbury County's two week positivity rate was around 3.1 percent.
And comparatively few people are hospitalized for the virus at present. On Sunday, five people were hospitalized in Sioux City because of the virus, and another two people in the hospital have the virus but are being treated primarily for another health condition. The number of hospitalized COVID patients in the city was as low as four on Saturday.