Woodbury County's death toll jumps to 197 Sunday, as other area counties add deaths

SIOUX CITY -- Woodbury County added another 15 deaths attributed to COVID-19 this weekend, while most other counties in the region also added several deaths in recent days.
Woodbury County's death toll jumped to 197 as of Sunday, up from 182 on Friday, according to Iowa Department of Public Health data. The death toll in Monona County, meanwhile, now stands at 21 deaths; Sioux County is at 62 deaths; Cherokee County is at 31 deaths; Lyon County is at 35 deaths; Plymouth County is at 72 deaths; Dickinson County is at 32 deaths; Sac County is at 17 deaths; Crawford County is now at 31 deaths; Buena Vista County is at 35 deaths; Osceola County is at 12 deaths; and Clay County is at 23 deaths.
The only counties in the region that have not suffered any virus deaths in recent days are Ida and O'Brien. Collectively, the death toll across 14 Northwest Iowa counties stands at 652 as of Sunday.
Clay County, South Dakota and neighboring Yankton County, meanwhile, added one more death each late last week, with their death tolls now at 16 and 28, respectively.
Despite the jump in Woodbury County deaths, relatively few people are currently in Sioux City hospitals with the virus. As of Sunday, only nine people are hospitalized in Sioux City because of COVID-19, while another 14 people in the hospital have the virus but are hospitalized primarily because of another health issue, according to data from the Siouxland District Health Department.
The number of Woodbury County residents who've received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine climbed by a little under 500 during the past week, up to 1,327 on Sunday. Sioux County is the second in the region in this respect, with 515 residents who've completed the vaccine course, followed by Dickinson and Plymouth counties, with 389 and 380, respectively, according to IDPH data.
Among the counties where fewer residents have been vaccinated, only 73 Osceola County residents have received both doses, while in Ida County, 87 residents have completed the vaccines.
A total of 5,764 vaccine doses have been administered to Woodbury County residents, meaning that more than 3,000 county residents have received one, but not both, vaccine doses. Medical providers in Woodbury County have administered 8,867 doses of the vaccine, meaning that residents of other counties have been coming here to be vaccinated.
Yankton County leads Southeast South Dakota in vaccine doses administered -- 2,474 people in the county have received at least one vaccine dose, compared to 1,259 in neighboring Clay County and 456 in Union County, according to South Dakota Department of Health data.
County-by-county vaccine data is not yet available for Nebraska counties.