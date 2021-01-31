Woodbury County's death toll jumps to 197 Sunday, as other area counties add deaths

SIOUX CITY -- Woodbury County added another 15 deaths attributed to COVID-19 this weekend, while most other counties in the region also added several deaths in recent days.

Woodbury County's death toll jumped to 197 as of Sunday, up from 182 on Friday, according to Iowa Department of Public Health data. The death toll in Monona County, meanwhile, now stands at 21 deaths; Sioux County is at 62 deaths; Cherokee County is at 31 deaths; Lyon County is at 35 deaths; Plymouth County is at 72 deaths; Dickinson County is at 32 deaths; Sac County is at 17 deaths; Crawford County is now at 31 deaths; Buena Vista County is at 35 deaths; Osceola County is at 12 deaths; and Clay County is at 23 deaths.

The only counties in the region that have not suffered any virus deaths in recent days are Ida and O'Brien. Collectively, the death toll across 14 Northwest Iowa counties stands at 652 as of Sunday.

Clay County, South Dakota and neighboring Yankton County, meanwhile, added one more death each late last week, with their death tolls now at 16 and 28, respectively.