Woodbury County's next COVID vaccine clinics likely to focus on those with health conditions

SIOUX CITY -- Monday's COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the Tyson Events Center was likely the last large vaccine clinic specifically targeted toward residents in Phase 1B categories, according to the Siouxland District Health Department.
Going forward, Woodbury County's mass vaccination clinics are expected to move to the category of individuals in the 16-to-64 age range who have medical conditions that put them at risk of serious illness and poor outcomes. People under 65 who have health problems are generally considered to be in Phase 1C of vaccination protocol, as established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
"We anticipate the next first-dose clinic for this group will be held during the week of March 22," Siouxland District Health wrote on its website.
There will likely be some smaller, ongoing clinics "with more focused groups in the 1B tiers" during the next few weeks, according to the health department.
Phase 1B of the vaccine program has five tiers, or categories of eligibility. All together, the tiers include people over age 65; first responders; educators; food-manufacturing workers; individuals with disabilities living in home settings and their direct caregivers; staffers or individuals living in congregate settings (other than colleges); government officials; some inspectors; correctional facility staff; and people who are in jail.
The CDC's list of health conditions that could qualify a person to be in Phase 1C include the following: cancer; chronic kidney disease; COPD; Down syndrome; heart conditions; weakened immune system, such as from organ transplantation; obesity; pregnancy; sickle cell disease; smoking; and type 2 diabetes.
There is also a CDC list of health conditions that could add risk for COVID patients, but to a less-certain extent: asthma; cerebrovascular disease; cystic fibrosis; hypertension; immunocompromised as a result of various conditions, including HIV: neurologic conditions, like dementia; liver disease; overweight; pulmonary fibrosis; thalassemia (a blood disorder); and type 1 diabetes.
Being on the latter list would presumably mean inclusion in Phase 1C, though it's not clear if the conditions on the first list warrant a higher priority than those of the second list.
To date, 6,729 people in Woodbury County -- about 6.5 percent of the county's population -- have received both doses of the COVID vaccine, while another 10,436 have received one dose and are awaiting a second.