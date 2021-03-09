Woodbury County's next COVID vaccine clinics likely to focus on those with health conditions

SIOUX CITY -- Monday's COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the Tyson Events Center was likely the last large vaccine clinic specifically targeted toward residents in Phase 1B categories, according to the Siouxland District Health Department.

Going forward, Woodbury County's mass vaccination clinics are expected to move to the category of individuals in the 16-to-64 age range who have medical conditions that put them at risk of serious illness and poor outcomes. People under 65 who have health problems are generally considered to be in Phase 1C of vaccination protocol, as established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"We anticipate the next first-dose clinic for this group will be held during the week of March 22," Siouxland District Health wrote on its website.

There will likely be some smaller, ongoing clinics "with more focused groups in the 1B tiers" during the next few weeks, according to the health department.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}