Woodbury, Crawford counties record COVID-19 deaths Monday

SIOUX CITY -- Four more COVID-19-related deaths were recorded in Siouxland Monday.

Woodbury County tallied three new deaths, which brought its total to 81, while Crawford County recorded its 11th death.

Siouxland District Health Department said in a statement that the Woodbury deaths were a man over age 81 and a man and woman between 61 and 80.

Woodbury County tallied 52 news cases of the virus on Sunday and 38 on Monday. The Northwest Iowa county had 6,396 cases of the virus and a positivity rate of 15.3 percent as of Monday evening.

Lyon County had the second highest 14-day positivity rate in the state Monday, 25.6 percent, behind Taylor County's 26.2 percent. Sioux County was third with 25.1 percent, while Plymouth County was 10th with 17.1 percent.

State statistics, which were last updated Monday, show that a total of 425 hospital beds are available in Regional Medical Coordination Center Region 3, which includes Woodbury County and most of Northwest Iowa. Nearly all of the patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 are being cared for in Sioux City hospitals.

RMCC 3 has a total of 118 COVID-19 patients hospitalized. Twenty-six of those patients are in ICU beds and there are still 75 ICU beds available. The state statistics show eight ventilators being used by patients and an additional 77 ventilators are available in the region.

