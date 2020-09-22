Woodbury, Crawford counties record COVID-19 deaths Tuesday

Dordt will remain at the yellow alert level, but will heighten precautions such as limiting event attendance, according to the statement. The Rec Center, Campus Store and Hulst Library will remain closed to the public.

Morningside College is moving to operating level orange, effective Wednesday.

All face-to-face classes will be required to be taught in a hybrid format that allows for adequate physical distancing within each classroom. Enhanced enforcement of occupancy requirements will be implemented in residence halls and seating in The Caf will be further reduced to ensure more physical distancing.

"We will remain in orange until further notice. Our hope is that numbers will stabilize and begin trending downward so that we can return to yellow at some point in the coming weeks," said John Reynders, the Sioux City college's president.

Morningside College reported 46 new student cases and two new faculty/staff cases for the week ending Sept. 20.

The MMCRU school district announced that it will extend its hybrid learning model through Sept. 25 due to a high number of COVID-19 cases at the high school level.

MMCRU, which has students in Plymouth and Cherokee counties, switched to hybrid learning on Sept. 3.