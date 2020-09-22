Woodbury, Crawford counties record COVID-19 deaths Tuesday

SIOUX CITY -- Two Northwest Iowa counties recorded COVID-19-related deaths on Tuesday.
Siouxland District Health Department reported that two Woodbury County residents, a woman in the 41 to 60 age range and a man in the 61 to 80 age range, succumbed to the novel coronavirus. The county's death total now stands at 63.
Crawford County recorded one additional COVID-19-related death, bringing its tally to five.
According to Iowa Department of Public Health data, Woodbury County had 5,052 total cases of the virus Tuesday evening, while Crawford had 1,016.
Sioux County's 14-day positivity rate of 30.2 percent continued to lead the state, followed by Osceola at 24.1 percent, Crawford at 22.4, Lyon at 21.9 percent, Plymouth at 18.6 percent and Sac at 18.2 percent. Ida County's rate of 17.6 percent ranked eighth highest, followed by Woodbury County in 10th place at 15.1 percent.
Erik Hoekstra, president of Dordt University, said in a statement that the Sioux Center college has seen an increase in COVID-19 cases in its student body.
As of Monday, the college had eight active positive COVID-19 cases among students. Sixty-three students were in quarantine or isolation.
"This is discouraging news, since we saw a decrease in COVID-19 cases in our student body in mid-September," Hoekstra said.
Dordt will remain at the yellow alert level, but will heighten precautions such as limiting event attendance, according to the statement. The Rec Center, Campus Store and Hulst Library will remain closed to the public.
Morningside College is moving to operating level orange, effective Wednesday.
All face-to-face classes will be required to be taught in a hybrid format that allows for adequate physical distancing within each classroom. Enhanced enforcement of occupancy requirements will be implemented in residence halls and seating in The Caf will be further reduced to ensure more physical distancing.
"We will remain in orange until further notice. Our hope is that numbers will stabilize and begin trending downward so that we can return to yellow at some point in the coming weeks," said John Reynders, the Sioux City college's president.
Morningside College reported 46 new student cases and two new faculty/staff cases for the week ending Sept. 20.
The MMCRU school district announced that it will extend its hybrid learning model through Sept. 25 due to a high number of COVID-19 cases at the high school level.
MMCRU, which has students in Plymouth and Cherokee counties, switched to hybrid learning on Sept. 3.
"We feel that extending the hybrid learning model for our high school students will help us to better limit contact tracing and quarantine, and also keep more of our students eligible for activities," Superintendent Dan Barkel wrote in a letter addressed to the MMCRU community.
State statistics, which were last updated Tuesday, show that a total of 446 hospital beds are available in Regional Medical Coordination Center Region 3, which includes Woodbury County and most of Northwest Iowa. Nearly all of the patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 are being cared for in Sioux City hospitals.
RMCC 3 has 13 COVID-19 patients in ICU beds and there are still 84 beds available. The state statistics show nine ventilators being used by patients and an additional 68 ventilators are available in the region.
