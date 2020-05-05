Woodbury, Dakota counties each record 1 new COVID-19 death

"MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center has been planning for eight weeks for this surge in volume that our community is now experiencing. We are implementing our surge plan, and the plan is working. We are not at capacity, and it is not our plan to transfer patients. We have resources and support beyond Siouxland from our parent organizations, MercyOne and Trinity Health, which have sent us equipment and staff. We stand ready to serve all of the health care needs of our community," the news release said.