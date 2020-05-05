Woodbury, Dakota counties each record 1 new COVID-19 death

SIOUX CITY -- The two Siouxland counties hardest hit by the novel coronavirus each reported deaths from the COVID-19 disease Tuesday.
The number of positive cases also continues to climb rapidly in the third county that makes up Sioux City's metro area.
Siouxland District Health confirmed that a woman age 81 or above became Woodbury County's third known death from COVID-19. The health agency reported 63 new cases in the county, raising the total number of confirmed cases to 1,315.
Dakota County also reported its third death and nine new cases to increase the county's total to 1,014 total positive cases. The Dakota County Health Department did not release information on the gender or age of the most recent person to die from the virus.
Union County in South Dakota also had 14 new cases Tuesday. At 46 positive cases, Union County now ranks fourth among South Dakota's 66 counties in number of positive cases. Of Union County's cases, 19 of the patients have recovered.
A week ago, Union County's total stood at 12 positive cases. The recent uptick is linked to Dakota City's Tyson Fresh Meats plant, which employs more than 4,300 workers, many of them living in Woodbury, Dakota and Union counties.
"The increase in cases today is related to a mass testing event related to the Tyson Plant in Dakota County, Nebraska," South Dakota Department of Health communications director Derrick Haskins said.
As of Thursday, 669 Tyson workers had tested positive for COVID-19, a source familiar with the situation told the Journal.
The meatpacker closed on Friday for cleaning. Tyson on Monday delayed the plant's reopening, which had been scheduled for Tuesday, while awaiting complete results of testing of its workers.
Three of the six metro Sioux City residents to die from the virus were Tyson workers, and a 56-year-old man who worked at the Seaboard Triumph Foods pork plant died of the disease Friday. Seaboard Triumph reported last week that 11 of its workers had tested positive for the virus.
MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center and UnityPoint Health – St. Luke's said in a joint statement Tuesday that the two Sioux City hospitals are providing care for 97 COVID-19 patients.
According to Siouxland District Health, 53 of those patients are Woodbury County residents. It's not certain how many Dakota County residents have been hospitalized in Sioux City because the Dakota County Health Department has said it cannot provide those numbers.
Iowa Department of Public Health data show that a total of 520 hospital beds are available in Regional Medical Coordination Center Region 3, which includes Woodbury County and most of Northwest Iowa. Nearly all of the patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 are being cared for in Sioux City hospitals.
In a news release Tuesday evening, MercyOne said it has room for more patients.
"MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center has been planning for eight weeks for this surge in volume that our community is now experiencing. We are implementing our surge plan, and the plan is working. We are not at capacity, and it is not our plan to transfer patients. We have resources and support beyond Siouxland from our parent organizations, MercyOne and Trinity Health, which have sent us equipment and staff. We stand ready to serve all of the health care needs of our community," the news release said.
RMCC 3 also has a total of 72 intensive care unit beds, and 44 patients currently occupy them, state statistics show. Of the region's 57 ventilators, 28 are being used by patients.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.