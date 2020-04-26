Woodbury, Dakota counties log more COVID-19 cases Sunday; increased recovery numbers expected

Northwest Iowa has 22 patients in the hospital with the virus, eight patients in the ICU and four on ventilators, according to data from Regional Medical Coordination Center (RMCC) region 3.

No other counties in Siouxland have seen a surge in confirmed COVID-19 cases as dramatic as Woodbury and Dakota counties, though this could partly be due to infrequent testing.

Ida County, which still has no confirmed cases of the virus, has seen only 44 tests completed as of Sunday, while in neighboring Sac County, which also has no cases, only 89 have been tested. Statewide, Iowa has tested 36,090 individuals, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health.

A few counties have recorded single-digit increases in the number of cases Sunday -- there are now seven in Lyon County, while Buena Vista has four, O'Brien has five and Crawford has 14.

As of Sunday, Iowa has a total of 5,475 confirmed cases of the virus, of whom 1,900 -- or about 34.7 percent -- have recovered, according to the IDPH. The total count does not include all of Woodbury County's cases.