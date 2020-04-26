Woodbury, Dakota counties log more COVID-19 cases Sunday; increased recovery numbers expected

SIOUX CITY -- Woodbury and Dakota counties saw a continued uptick in the number of COVID-19 cases Sunday, though fewer new cases were reported than in previous days.
The Siouxland District Heath Department recorded 95 new cases of the virus in Woodbury County, bringing the county's tally to 491.
Forty-one of the county's cases, or less than 10 percent, have recovered, though Siouxland District Health noted in a social media post that the number of recovered patients is expected to increase in coming days as health officials re-visit patients who may have recovered.
"The follow ups should lead to many people being released from public health isolation," Siouxland District Health wrote in the post.
Dakota County had a noticeably smaller bump in the number of cases Sunday -- only 10 new cases, bringing the county's tally to 472. Both counties had reported triple-digit COVID-19 jumps in previous days.
Taken together, the neighboring counties now have 963 confirmed cases. Each county has recorded one death attributed to the virus.
Public health officials have yet to acknowledge a specific source for the surge in cases, though on Friday, the Siouxland District Health Department disclosed that "a significant majority of the people in our community who have tested positive work in another state in industries that are particularly hard hit by COVID-19, or are close contacts of these workers."
Northwest Iowa has 22 patients in the hospital with the virus, eight patients in the ICU and four on ventilators, according to data from Regional Medical Coordination Center (RMCC) region 3.
No other counties in Siouxland have seen a surge in confirmed COVID-19 cases as dramatic as Woodbury and Dakota counties, though this could partly be due to infrequent testing.
Ida County, which still has no confirmed cases of the virus, has seen only 44 tests completed as of Sunday, while in neighboring Sac County, which also has no cases, only 89 have been tested. Statewide, Iowa has tested 36,090 individuals, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health.
A few counties have recorded single-digit increases in the number of cases Sunday -- there are now seven in Lyon County, while Buena Vista has four, O'Brien has five and Crawford has 14.
As of Sunday, Iowa has a total of 5,475 confirmed cases of the virus, of whom 1,900 -- or about 34.7 percent -- have recovered, according to the IDPH. The total count does not include all of Woodbury County's cases.
Iowa recorded six additional deaths Sunday, bringing the toll to 118 -- the highest in the tri-state area.
Nebraska's Department of Health and Human Services reported Sunday that the state has passed 3,000 cases -- up to 3,028, thought that figure does not include all the Dakota County cases. Fifty-six deaths in the state have been attributed to the virus.
In South Dakota, the virus tally stands at 2,212 as of Sunday, 58.8 percent of whom -- a total of 1,257 -- have recovered, according to the state's Department of Health. Eleven deaths have been recorded in the state, while 64 are currently hospitalized. Minnehaha County continues to be the state's epicenter of virus cases, with 1,854 recorded there.
