Woodbury, Dakota counties pass 100 cases each; Thurston confirms first

SIOUX CITY -- Woodbury and Dakota counties each passed 100 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus as of Wednesday.
With 19 more cases confirmed by the Siouxland District Health Department Wednesday, Woodbury County's total virus count now sits at 112 cases. The new cases include four females age 18-40, three females age 41-60, two males age 18-40, seven males age 41-60 and three males age 61-80.
Dakota County has more than its neighbor just to the east -- an additional 17 positive results brings the county's total to 113 confirmed cases. Those 113 individuals include five who are 20 years old or younger, 47 between the ages of 21 and 40 years old, another 47 between the ages of 41 and 59 years old, and 14 who are over age 60.
Meanwhile, Thurston County has recorded its first case of the virus, the Northeast Nebraska Public Health Department disclosed Wednesday. The patient is a man in his 60s and a resident of Thurston County.
Dickinson County has its third confirmed case of the virus, according to Iowa Department of Public Health data.
Statewide, Iowa has a total of 3,748 cases of the virus, 1,428 of whom have recovered, and 90 deaths.
In South Dakota, the total number of cases stood at 1,858, with 937 recoveries, 62 currently hospitalized and nine deaths as of Wednesday evening, according to the South Dakota Department of Health. Minnehaha County remains the state's hotspot, with 1,555 cases.
Nebraska's Department of Health and Human Services reported a total of 1,813 cases, and 42 deaths. Nebraska's state figures do not include the Thurston County case, nor all of the cases reported in Dakota County.
