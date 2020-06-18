Woodbury, Dakota counties record one more COVID-19 death each; two deaths at Winnebago

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- Woodbury and Dakota counties each recorded one new death attributed to COVID-19 on Thursday.

In Woodbury County, an older adult female, between 61 and 80 years old, died of the virus, according to the Siouxland District Health Department. The Dakota County Health Department did not specify the age or gender of the deceased there.

To date, a total of 42 lives in Woodbury County have been claimed by the virus, and 33 in Dakota County.

Each of the counties' health departments reported new infections Thursday -- three in Dakota County and 11 in Woodbury County. Since the beginning of the outbreak, some 3,038 people in Woodbury County have tested positive for the virus, of whom 2,546 are considered recovered.

In Dakota County, 1,746 people have tested positive; the Dakota County Health Department on Thursday did not provide a new number of recoveries, though previous data indicated that a majority of the county's individuals with the virus had recovered.

The Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska on Thursday reported two new deaths in Winnebago, bringing the death toll there to three. Both of these individuals had underlying health conditions.