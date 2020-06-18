You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Woodbury, Dakota counties record one more COVID-19 death each; two deaths at Winnebago
View Comments

Woodbury, Dakota counties record one more COVID-19 death each; two deaths at Winnebago

{{featured_button_text}}
COVID-19

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. 

 National Institutes of Health

SIOUX CITY -- Woodbury and Dakota counties each recorded one new death attributed to COVID-19 on Thursday. 

In Woodbury County, an older adult female, between 61 and 80 years old, died of the virus, according to the Siouxland District Health Department. The Dakota County Health Department did not specify the age or gender of the deceased there. 

To date, a total of 42 lives in Woodbury County have been claimed by the virus, and 33 in Dakota County. 

Each of the counties' health departments reported new infections Thursday -- three in Dakota County and 11 in Woodbury County. Since the beginning of the outbreak, some 3,038 people in Woodbury County have tested positive for the virus, of whom 2,546 are considered recovered. 

In Dakota County, 1,746 people have tested positive; the Dakota County Health Department on Thursday did not provide a new number of recoveries, though previous data indicated that a majority of the county's individuals with the virus had recovered. 

The Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska on Thursday reported two new deaths in Winnebago, bringing the death toll there to three. Both of these individuals had underlying health conditions. 

The number of individuals hospitalized in Sioux City for the virus has continued its steady decline -- only 39 people were hospitalized on Thursday, according to a joint statement from UnityPoint Health-St. Luke's and MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center. 

In Northwest Iowa, some 21 COVID-19 patients were in the ICU Thursday, with 12 on ventilators. These figures have also been declining. 

Only a handful of new COVID-19 infections were recorded Thursday in Buena Vista County -- recently the site of one of Iowa's more-aggressive outbreaks. The total there now stands at 1,624 confirmed cases, of whom 406 are considered recovered, according to Iowa Department of Public Health data. 

Statewide, the Iowa Department of Public Health has recorded 24,861 COVID-19 infections to date, according to IDPH data. Of that total, 15,654 have recovered and 680 have died. 

In Nebraska, a total of 17,415 positive test results have been recorded, according to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services. Of these, 11,066 have recovered and 240 have died. 

South Dakota's Department of Health has recorded 6,109 total infections, but of these only 810 are considered "active cases." Seventy-eight deaths have been reported across the state. 

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

COVID-19 cases on the rise in Dickinson County
Local news

COVID-19 cases on the rise in Dickinson County

As the state has eased restrictions on businesses, especially restaurants and bars, local residents and visitors are beginning to congregate in greater numbers and failing to keep a safe distance from one another, a county health official said.

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: J.D. Scholten talks about Congressman Steve King losing his seat in the primary election

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News