Woodbury, Dakota counties record one more COVID-19 death each; two deaths at Winnebago

SIOUX CITY -- Woodbury and Dakota counties each recorded one new death attributed to COVID-19 on Thursday.
In Woodbury County, an older adult female, between 61 and 80 years old, died of the virus, according to the Siouxland District Health Department. The Dakota County Health Department did not specify the age or gender of the deceased there.
To date, a total of 42 lives in Woodbury County have been claimed by the virus, and 33 in Dakota County.
Each of the counties' health departments reported new infections Thursday -- three in Dakota County and 11 in Woodbury County. Since the beginning of the outbreak, some 3,038 people in Woodbury County have tested positive for the virus, of whom 2,546 are considered recovered.
In Dakota County, 1,746 people have tested positive; the Dakota County Health Department on Thursday did not provide a new number of recoveries, though previous data indicated that a majority of the county's individuals with the virus had recovered.
The Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska on Thursday reported two new deaths in Winnebago, bringing the death toll there to three. Both of these individuals had underlying health conditions.
The number of individuals hospitalized in Sioux City for the virus has continued its steady decline -- only 39 people were hospitalized on Thursday, according to a joint statement from UnityPoint Health-St. Luke's and MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center.
In Northwest Iowa, some 21 COVID-19 patients were in the ICU Thursday, with 12 on ventilators. These figures have also been declining.
Only a handful of new COVID-19 infections were recorded Thursday in Buena Vista County -- recently the site of one of Iowa's more-aggressive outbreaks. The total there now stands at 1,624 confirmed cases, of whom 406 are considered recovered, according to Iowa Department of Public Health data.
Statewide, the Iowa Department of Public Health has recorded 24,861 COVID-19 infections to date, according to IDPH data. Of that total, 15,654 have recovered and 680 have died.
In Nebraska, a total of 17,415 positive test results have been recorded, according to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services. Of these, 11,066 have recovered and 240 have died.
South Dakota's Department of Health has recorded 6,109 total infections, but of these only 810 are considered "active cases." Seventy-eight deaths have been reported across the state.
