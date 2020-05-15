Woodbury, Dakota counties record two more COVID-19 deaths each

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

SIOUX CITY -- Two more deaths attributable to COVID-19 were recorded in Woodbury County and in Dakota County on Friday.

The Siouxland District Health Department reported that two men, both between 61 and 80 years old, have become the virus's latest victims in the county. A total of 17 Woodbury County residents have died of the virus.

Meanwhile, the Dakota County Health Department reported two deaths; information on these individuals has not been released. The county now has recorded a total of 13 COVID-19 deaths.

The tally of confirmed COVID-19 infections in Woodbury County rose by 38 Friday to 2,111. Of those, 820 are considered recovered.

Dakota County's tally rose above 1,500 on Friday -- some 1,507 county residents have tested positive, including 15 new cases recorded Friday. The county has yet to report the number of recoveries.

Though the pace of new infections has slowed this week, compared to the hundreds of new cases reported in previous weeks, the number of deaths has crept upwards all week.

At a news conference Friday afternoon, Tyler Brock, the deputy director of the Siouxland District Health Department, said the department can't say whether the virus has reached its zenith in the area.