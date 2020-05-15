Woodbury, Dakota counties record two more COVID-19 deaths each

SIOUX CITY -- Two more deaths attributable to COVID-19 were recorded in Woodbury County and in Dakota County on Friday.
The Siouxland District Health Department reported that two men, both between 61 and 80 years old, have become the virus's latest victims in the county. A total of 17 Woodbury County residents have died of the virus.
Meanwhile, the Dakota County Health Department reported two deaths; information on these individuals has not been released. The county now has recorded a total of 13 COVID-19 deaths.
The tally of confirmed COVID-19 infections in Woodbury County rose by 38 Friday to 2,111. Of those, 820 are considered recovered.
Dakota County's tally rose above 1,500 on Friday -- some 1,507 county residents have tested positive, including 15 new cases recorded Friday. The county has yet to report the number of recoveries.
Though the pace of new infections has slowed this week, compared to the hundreds of new cases reported in previous weeks, the number of deaths has crept upwards all week.
At a news conference Friday afternoon, Tyler Brock, the deputy director of the Siouxland District Health Department, said the department can't say whether the virus has reached its zenith in the area.
"We've kind of given up on speculation, and trying to decide peaks and things like that. We're going to look at, rather than making predictions, we're going to look at the numbers themselves," Brock said.
According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, one nursing home in Sioux City -- Holy Spirit -- has been impacted by an outbreak of the virus. Twelve residents and staffers have tested positive.
Brock acknowledged that older people have been hit hard by the virus. The majority of the recorded deaths in the county have been people older than 61.
"This virus has been especially hard, here locally, nationally and at the state level as well, on older adults and people with underlying health conditions," Brock said. "There's no doubt that that has contributed in large part to a lot of the mortality that we've seen."
In Sioux City, 78 people are hospitalized between MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center and UnityPoint Health-St. Luke's. This number has fluctuated little in the past week.
Across Northwest Iowa, some 35 individuals are in the ICU with COVID-19, while 25 are on ventilators, according to data from Region 3 of Iowa's Regional Medical Coordination Centers (RMCC), which represents Northwest Iowa.
But there have been some bright spots. In the second-to-last week in April, 52 percent of people tested for the virus in Woodbury County were positive; that number has since declined to about 23 percent. "You can see things are trending in the right direction," Brock added.
Testing has been aggressive in Woodbury County -- one out of every 14 people in the county has been tested for the virus.
Some nearby counties have also been hit hard by the virus, though none to to the extent of Woodbury and Dakota counties. Crawford County has recorded some 336 confirmed cases of the virus, while Sioux County has 126, Buena Vista has 83, Plymouth has 78, Union has 57 and Yankton County has 38. Other counties in the region have fewer than 30 known infections.
A few counties, including Ida, Sac, Wayne and Cedar, have fewer than 10 known cases.
Across Iowa, some 14,059 people have tested positive for the coronavirus, of whom 6,560 are thought to have recovered and 336 have died, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health. Woodbury County continues to be the second in Iowa in terms of total COVID-19 infections, behind only Polk County, which has far more residents.
In South Dakota, 3,887 people have tested positive, but only 1,269 are thought to have ongoing infections. Forty-four people have died in the state, according to the state's Department of Health.
Nebraska's Department of Health and Human Services has recorded 9,772 confirmed infections, and 119 deaths. The state has not reported the number of recoveries.
Dakota County remains the second-most impacted county in Nebraska, behind Douglas County, which has a population nearly 29 times as large as Dakota's.
